Amy Holmes named Upper Township Citizen of the Year

UPPER TOWNSHIP – Amy C. Holmes seems to be on a roll.

The third-grade teacher was named the Upper Township Citizen of the Year by the Rotary Club of Ocean City-Upper Township, in part in recognition for her work on the Ocean City High School After Prom Committee with Jennifer Bowman, project she took up in 2014.

She helped build it from one-night into multiple events throughout the school year.

Most recently, she organized a safe space at the Ocean City Tabernacle to bring teenagers together once a month to hang out in a drug and alcohol-free environment.

She has been a volunteer with the Upper Township and Ocean City Municipal Alliance Committee (MAC) for over seven years. This year, Holmes was selected for the MAC Volunteer of the Year Award for 2021.

On Dec. 13, Mayor Rich Palombo recognized Holmes for those efforts with a resolution and presentation at the start of the Upper Township Committee meeting.

