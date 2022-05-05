Amid uncertainty over concession agreement, Pleasantville to issue bond for sewer work

PLEASANTVILLE — With its original plans for its sewer system stalled, Pleasantville is looking for other channels to fund needed infrastructure repairs.

All the while, opposition is beginning to mount against a proposed concession deal among government officials and on City Council itself.

Council authorized the issuance of a bond Monday that raises up to $4 million for sewer-line repairs. The action came as a proposed, multimillion-dollar, 39-year concession of the city's sewer system to Bernhard Capital Partners is being reviewed by the state Local Finance Board.

City officials said the fixes to the sewer system were urgently needed. With important grants for street renovations set to expire in the coming months, the city needed to ensure the infrastructure work required to move forward with the grant projects was underway.

Mayor Judy Ward reiterated Monday that the city had already turned away grants because it had not made the requisite repairs to its sewer system — and that grant writers that had given the city extensions were running out of patience. She said she now has misgivings about the concession deal, having grown disconcerted by the direction of negotiations with Bernhard Capital.

“Everyone started looking for other alternatives, that’s when we came up with the bonds in the meantime,” Ward said. “As the talks and everything are going on, we can just go ahead and start doing what we have to do, because the streets need to be done and it’s already been so, so long.”

City Administrator Linda Peyton said the city could not afford to wait until the fate of the concession was resolved.

“We have gotten authorization from council committee to come up with a creative way to continue to move our city forward while they’re in limbo with this concessionaire agreement,” Peyton said.

City Chief Financial Officer Barry Ludy said the bond would be set to finance $2.5 million in infrastructure spending, with an additional $1.5 million available if needed. The city will put out a bid for an interest rate on the bond.

Under the concession agreement, Bernhard Capital would spend about $78 million over the 39 years, including giving Pleasantville $15 million upfront, annual installments of $100,000 and $57.1 million in total capital expenditures.

Under the forecasted rate schedule, residents would not see an increase in their wastewater rates in the first year of the plan but would see a 4% increase in the second year and annual 5% increases from the third year to the 15th year. There are discounts for seniors, and rates are expected to be changed based on cost-of-living adjustments for the remainder of the deal. All rates are subject to the rate adjustment formula given in the memorandum of understanding, which itself is a function of how much the company pays in capital expenditures and the rate of return for comparable projects.

The meeting Monday was held at the Pleasantville Recreation Center because council was expecting high attendance with a firefighter retirement and promotion ceremony being held at the beginning of the meeting. After the ceremony ended, the rec center gymnasium was lined with about two dozen residents concerned about the concession.

Tim Jones, one of the residents speaking at the meeting, said he was concerned about the volatility of rate hikes under the formula laid out in the concession memorandum. Reading excerpts from the Jersey Journal, Jones compared the concession to a similar one in Bayonne, Hudson County, contracted in 2012. According to the article, residents saw rates rise much higher than anticipated, leaving some City Council members to inquire about a buyout of the concession.

“Please don’t do this to Pleasantville. It’s a disaster,” Jones told council.

The Bayonne deal featured one company, Suez, that had previously been a contractor in the Pleasantville concession but has since exited.

A litany of other residents and political figures raised concerns about the deal, saying it exploited the city’s deep need for work on its sewer system.

Atlantic County Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick spoke against an immediate agreement to the concession. She took note of the public opposition to the plan and urged council to “pump the breaks a little bit” on the deal and explore alternatives such as bonding.

“The $4 million (bond) really is that opportunity to look around and be creative and use other resources that may be available to the city of Pleasantville, because the people really have been vocal about this,” Fitzpatrick said.

Council adopted an ordinance Feb. 23 authorizing the city to enter into the concession agreement with Bernhard Capital and Suez. When Suez exited the agreement and was replaced by Natural System Utilities, another public hearing was held on the matter. The concession is now being reviewed by the Local Finance Board.

Irvin Moreno-Rodriguez, another resident speaking at the meeting, asked council whether they supported the concession. In all, four members had taken a position against the concession deal as written by the end of the night, and three continued to express support.

Councilman Victor Carmona said he now opposed the concession, arguing the proposed repairs under the deal were not extensive enough. He joined Council members Joanne Famularo and Stanley Swan.

Councilwoman Carla Thomas said she supported the concession, joining Council President Ricky Cistrunk and Councilman Tony Davenport, who championed the deal in earlier meetings.

Councilman Bertilio Correa said he was urging his colleagues to take more time to analyze the deal and hesitated to answer yes or no, arguing the issue was too complicated to give a simple answer. He eventually indicated he opposed the concession as is.

Correa underscored that tradeoffs would be required to repair the sewer system, perhaps in the form of higher sewer rates or taxes.

“Where we’re at now, you guys have to give us a chance to right the wrongs, to do whatever we can to improve our city,” Correa said. “You also have to be mindful that in order to do that, something’s got to give.”

