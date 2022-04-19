Amid sewer concession controversy, Pleasantville residents press for more accessible process

PLEASANTVILLE — With a resolution about a multimillion-dollar, four-decade concession of the city's sewer system on the City Council agenda again Monday night, some residents pushed for greater transparency.

Council passed a resolution Monday approving the city's response to a March 23 public hearing on a proposed wastewater concession agreement. The response will include the transcripts from the hearing, individual comments submitted to council and comments from members of council. It was not a public document at the time of approval but is set to be published on the city website.

The agreement would provide the city a nominal sum of about $78 million over 39 years, while allowing Bernhard Capital to manage the utility and collect revenue from ratepayers.

The public hearing and city response were prompted by the entrance of a new contractor, Natural System Utilities, into the concession agreement.

During public comment, residents raised concerns about transparency in the process. Mona Tally said the city needed to make more of an effort to reach out to residents about major policy changes such as the concession. She said council should make use of online platforms and social media to let residents know of important policy changes.

Residents were particularly concerned about the accessibility of the process for the city’s Hispanic residents. They took issue with the city's response to the hearing not being translated into Spanish when published, something city officials noted was not required by state law. Residents said that only having the document in English would leave a large share of the city in the dark about the process. According to a July 2021 report from the U.S. Census Bureau, just more than half of Pleasantville's population is Hispanic or Latino.

Other residents argued the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated restrictions on in-person gatherings obstructed residents’ ability to come to meetings to ask questions.

One resident said none of her Hispanic neighbors were aware of the concession.

“We are one community, and so you should address us as one community, not one part and leave that part out,” a resident who gave her name as R. Brown said. “Everybody should be included. It should be inclusive.”

Mayor Judy Ward said she understood residents’ concerns and said she had tried to get it in Spanish prior to publication, but it was not possible given time constraints. She said the city would work to have resources translated into Spanish going forward.

“I apologize that it’s not in Spanish, and I know an apology doesn’t do any good, but I do know that it should be in Spanish,” Ward said. “I just don’t want you to think we’re being insensitive.”

Irvin Moreno-Rodriguez, another Pleasantville resident, pushed council to make more of an effort to have the city communicate about issues, such as the city response to the concession hearing, in Spanish, even if it was not always required for the city to do so by state law.

“I’m just bringing up the same point over and over again on transparency issues," Moreno-Rodriguez said.

Councilmen Victor Carmona and Bertilio Correa, who are both Hispanic and were challenged by Moreno-Rodriguez to do more, said they were open to discussing ways to make sure residents who speak Spanish are fully informed.

“By all means, I want you guys to know that we’re all in this together,” Correa said.

Councilman Tony Davenport, a proponent of the concession, vowed to continue to work to find new ways to inform residents of major policy decisions. He added the city had been transparent and that policy decisions on the concession had already been made.

“I do appreciate your dialogue and the back-and-forth, but you have to understand that I see things a different way,” Davenport said.

There was some disagreement on council about whether the concession had been finalized, with some members saying it had already been voted on and advanced. Councilman Stanley Swan said it could still be stopped due to changes to the concession contract. He added he was “going to fight that sucker all the way to the end.”

Other city officials have pointed to federal funding as a potential alternate source of funds to repair the sewer system. Councilwoman Joanne Famularo has called for the concession agreement to be put to a referendum.

Supporters of the concession say the agreement would facilitate much needed repairs to the sewer system, and bring in tens of millions of dollars in direct payments and capital expenditures — while excess revenues Bernhard collects could be put toward a rate stabilization fund. Advocates add improved infrastructure could attract new business to the city.

Opponents of the concession were alarmed by planned rate hikes, which they say are far too high and volatile. The agreement’s rate adjustment listed in the memorandum of understanding includes several variables, including the return rates on comparable projects and excess capital expenditures, which could see rates rise beyond what is forecasted in the agreement. Inflation also may impact rates.

Some residents also have said the concession of a public resource to a private company is exploitative and will make operators of the wastewater system less accountable.

