Amid pandemic, Atlantic City Rescue Mission continues Thanksgiving tradition

The Rescue Mission was founded in 1964 to provide food and shelter to a small number of men who were homeless. It has since grown to house about 270 people per night, and to serve hundreds of thousands of meals per year. People who live at the Rescue Mission are entered into a treatment or work-readiness program, which Franklin said is designed to help them become healthy and secure a livelihood. People from across the state and even some from out of state are referred to the Rescue Mission for help. All the food is donated, with major businesses in the state, such as Wawa, ShopRite and Acme, working with the mission to keep its pantry stocked. Businesses and nonprofits also donate clothing for residents.

The Rescue Mission is a Christian organization and emphasizes spiritual healing, but it does not proselytize and helps people in need irrespective of their religious beliefs.