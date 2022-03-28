Amid community concerns, Galloway creates new marijuana committee

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The application pool for marijuana retail licenses opened earlier this month, but concerns that residents have about the cannabis industry remain the same.

In response, the township is creating a cannabis committee to study the issue.

Township Council voted at its March 22 meeting to adopt an ordinance amending the township redevelopment plan for marijuana businesses in Galloway Township — something necessitated by new guidelines from the state Pinelands Commission.

Before the vote, dozens of residents gathered inside the Municipal Complex to voice their general apprehensions about the marijuana industry operating in Galloway — taking special issue with how they believe the businesses could affect their neighborhood’s quality of life.

“When you’re looking at something like this that might affect somebody’s quality of life, you have to be concerned,” said resident Rob Zuber, who's also a longtime Zoning Board member. “One thing we always knew when we were on the Zoning Board is that we had to protect each person that came in and each person that was around them.”

Among those on the new committee will be Township Councilmen R.J. Amato III, Tom Bassford and Rich Clute.

“I think that’s important to look at some of these issues that come up pursuant to community input,” Mayor Anthony Coppola said. “I’m confident that we can come to some really good solutions here, and we’re going to find something that makes everybody happy in the end.”

Concerns again emanated from the Blue Heron Pines section of the township. Bob Mueller, the Blue Heron Pines Homeowners Association president, raised alarms about how marijuana-cultivation and manufacturing businesses could smell.

“What we’re asking is for consideration of what we all now know ... that we apply somehow the knowledge that we all have now to what is going to be within the zone and how it is going to managed,” Mueller said.

Mueller said he wanted to ensure that any marijuana manufacturing business that opens in the township be equipped with a fully effective odor-filtration system. He said he and his colleagues have poured hundreds of hours of research into the different systems available and were told that an individual company’s maintenance work on said system was critical in preventing odors.

He asked that new buffer zones be created to mitigate the impact odors from marijuana businesses could have on the township. Just as there are buffer zones that prevent the construction of marijuana businesses near schools, Mueller said there should be buffer zones for other neighborhoods and community assets.

Blue Heron resident Daphne Spizzuco said it's a township-wide issue as odors from marijuana facilities could impact people beyond her neighborhood.

She said she has traveled across the state and to Maryland and found that marijuana manufacturing industries did emit smells, and asked the council to create a stricter regulatory regime for manufacturing.

“It’s not just about us, it’s about every resident that will be in this possible zone,” Spizzuco said. “We need to tread carefully and do it right, do it the right way.”

Township Council legalized the operations of marijuana cultivation, manufacturing and distribution in Galloway last year, while prohibiting the retail sale of marijuana within the township. There are strict state licensing requirements in place that restrict the operations of cannabis businesses anywhere in the Garden State. Applicants are essentially required to obtain the endorsement of a municipality’s governing body, usually via resolution, before they can obtain a cannabis license from the state — something that the Galloway Township Council has not yet issued for a developer.

The township had to reconfigure its redevelopment zone to clarify that cannabis manufacturing businesses, as industrial uses, still be subject to other Pinelands regulations. There were other, technical regulations as well that the township had to comply with to ensure that their ordinances were still valid, so they wouldn’t be overridden with the more liberal, default state law.

Coppola underscored that the developers were also required to enter into a redevelopment agreement with township by local ordinance before they can proceed with a project.

Both township officials and Blue Heron residents stressed they were not expressing opposition to any particular project or developer — although the Blue Heron Pines Homeowners Association has previously raised concerns about a proposed cannabis processing-and-development plant off Aloe Street.

New Jersey citizens approved a November 2020 referendum asking to legalize marijuana in the state by a 2-to-1 vote. The state has since implemented its licensing system and instituted a priority system to promote diversity and equity in the industry. The application pool for cannabis retail licenses opened on March 15, while the application pool for manufacturers and cultivators opened three months earlier on Dec. 15.

