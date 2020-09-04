CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE - With the peak of hurricane season around Sept. 10 and social distancing measures required from the coronavirus pandemic, Cape May County officials urge local visitors and residents to have a plan of action in case sheltering away from the county is needed. 

“Sheltering locations and their capacity may in fact be restricted during the pandemic for public health reasons”, said Martin Pagliughi, Cape May County Department of Emergency Management Director.

The county has had experiencing evacuations for storms, doing do during Irene in 2011 and Superstorm Sandy in 2012. Officials from the county are urging people to save the county's emergency shelters for only the most immobile. Given occupancy requirements, there may not be enough room. 

“Establish your evacuation plan now, and be prepared to act on it and travel to your destination shall it be necessary to do so.  The Covid-19 pandemic touches many aspects of our lives, including planning for an emergency," said Gerald Thornton, Cape May County Freeholder Director.

For additional information, visit www.capemaycountynj.gov and click on the Emergency Management link.

