Amid a surge of overdoses, treatment programs at Lighthouse recovery center shine
Amid a surge of overdoses, treatment programs at Lighthouse recovery center shine

As COVID-19 continued to rage across the country in 2021, another epidemic spread out of control: drug overdose deaths.

As COVID-19 continued to rage across the country in 2021, another epidemic spread out of control: drug overdose deaths.

On the frontlines of the battle against the overdose epidemic in New Jersey was a rehabilitation center in Atlantic County.

The Recovery Centers of America at Lighthouse is among the premier treatment facilities for addiction to drugs and alcohol in South Jersey. Over the past two years, Lighthouse, based in Mays Landing, has seen a growing demand for its services, particularly among people who are first-time attendees of rehabilitation centers.

Lighthouse CEO Corey Richey partially attributed that change to the isolation and disruptions in people’s livelihoods caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. She said the use of social media enabled people to use spare time during the pandemic to find opportunities to obtain drugs.

“We’re seeing a lot of people who lost their jobs, or just had a lot more down time (or) weren’t seeing people,” Richey said. “We’ve had people that have had many years in sobriety that relapsed during the pandemic simply because they were isolated again, and that was a trigger for them.”

“We’re seeing a lot of older people, too, who, it’s their first time in treatment, whether it be for opiates or alcohol, who didn’t have an addiction problem prior to these significant stresses that have been going on for the past two years,” Richey said.

Lighthouse offers multiple levels of care to patients depending on their needs to create what Richey called “a full continuum of care.” The highest level of care is an inpatient detox program for opiates, alcohol and benzodiazepines. It provides patients with taper and comfort medication. Patients then typically enter into the inpatient residential program for 30 to 40 days and participate in therapy programs and have access to full-time nursing care. Lighthouse has 35 detox beds and 98 residential beds.

After residents are discharged from an inpatient setting, they enter into a partial hospitalization program, an intensive outpatient program or a general outpatient program. The outpatient programs can be attended virtually, an innovation motivated by the pandemic that could have long-term benefits for patients with work or family obligations.

“It’s really meeting people where they’re at to make sure that they’re still getting treatment and that they’re still safe,” Richey said.

Aftercare

A crucial feature of Lighthouse is its alumni network. After people leave treatment, they can connect with alumni from Lighthouse or affiliated RCA programs across the Delaware Valley. There are regularly scheduled events for alumni, including volunteer events like toy drives and aid to people who are homeless, as well as social gatherings such as barbeques and mediation events. Daily meetings can be attended in person or via Zoom.

In addition to participating in these events, alumni also return to Lighthouse as part of the facility’s Alumni Inspired Mentorship. There, they help provide guidance and advice to those participating in inpatient programs.

Lighthouse Alumni Coordinator Robert Whedbee said the alumni network supplies people with support, while giving alumni themselves a positive outlet to interact with others. A U.S. Army veteran who owned a successful construction business for 20 years, Whedbee is a Lighthouse alumnus, having been admitted to the program in 2016. He said to see people make friendships and connections at Lighthouse was important to him and helped facilitate recovery.

“Most people who have been through recovery are really, really happy to give back, so that’s a huge piece” Whedbee said.

Chris Callahan is a Lighthouse alumnus and an active part of the alumni network. While busy in his work as a middle school history teacher in Camden, Callahan makes time to stay involved with the alumni community. He attends Friday meetings and volunteered for an alumni food drive in Toms River earlier this month.

“The main function of the alumni group is, one, to keep us all tuned into our recovery, but at the same time try and help others either come to terms with the fact that they have a problem, or just help people stay on the recovery track,” Callahan said. “It’s much easier to get sober than it is to stay that way.”

Callahan said the alumni network provides critical support to people currently enrolled in recovery programs as well as for the alumni themselves. He noted that he has been to Lighthouse twice over the last two years, having experienced a relapse in 2020 when the pandemic began. The alumni network helps him and others who have also battled against addiction keep moored to their recovery programs.

“I was lucky enough to find some people to help me out, so the least I can do is try and help somebody else,” Callahan said. “And that’s the beauty of helping somebody else, it keeps me in tune with my own recovery.”

For its efforts to treat addiction, Lighthouse won several awards. On Dec. 14, the program received a NJBIZ 2021 Business of the Year Award, in the 101+ Employees category. On Nov. 1, Lighthouse received a 2021 “Best of the Press” award from The Press of Atlantic City, as voted on by Press readers.

Efforts to promote recovery from addiction are needed more than ever. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a report in November estimating that more than 100,000 people had died of drug overdose in the United States from April 2020 to April 2021. It was the highest one-year toll on record and 28.5% higher than the number of overdose deaths recorded from April 2019 to April 2020. It marked the first time in American history that overdose deaths exceeded 100,000 in a one-year period.

A similar CDC report issued Dec. 5 estimated that more than 100,000 people in the United States again died of drug overdoses from May 2020 to May 2021, a total that is 22.7% higher than those who died from May 2019 to May 2020.

Whedbee, the Lighthouse alumni coordinator, said progress is being made in destigmatizing addiction, with some businesses being more ready to understand people’s struggles with substance-use disorders. He said he was hopeful more progress can be made in getting people who struggle with addiction connected with support.

“We’re not defective,” Whedbee said. “We’re just suffering from a disease that we didn’t really understand, and we’re trying to get better.”

Chris Callahan

 Chris Callahan, Provided

