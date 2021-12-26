Amid a surge of overdoses, treatment programs at Lighthouse recovery center shine

Callahan said the alumni network provides critical support to people currently enrolled in recovery programs as well as for the alumni themselves. He noted that he has been to Lighthouse twice over the last two years, having experienced a relapse in 2020 when the pandemic began. The alumni network helps him and others who have also battled against addiction keep moored to their recovery programs.

“I was lucky enough to find some people to help me out, so the least I can do is try and help somebody else,” Callahan said. “And that’s the beauty of helping somebody else, it keeps me in tune with my own recovery.”

For its efforts to treat addiction, Lighthouse won several awards. On Dec. 14, the program received a NJBIZ 2021 Business of the Year Award, in the 101+ Employees category. On Nov. 1, Lighthouse received a 2021 “Best of the Press” award from The Press of Atlantic City, as voted on by Press readers.