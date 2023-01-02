Amid a rent dispute, more troubles for Hamilton Mall

MAYS LANDING — In the age of online shopping and truncated mall store rosters, shoppers such as Northfield’s Lindsay Ararsil still enjoy a face-to-face buying experience.

Ararsil knows she could have bought clothes for herself from American Eagle online, but with free time on a Thursday about three weeks before Christmas, she wanted to try them on, so she headed over to the Hamilton Mall.

Once she arrived, though, she was saddened to see the state of her “childhood mall.”

“It’s super depressing,” Ararsil said enjoying a pudding cup from Nana’s Good Puddin’ at the food court. “I used to come here with my mom all the time, and it was thriving.”

The Hamilton Mall in the past few years has had to weather the loss of some of its anchor stores and major brands, but recently a set of new landlord-tenant disputes suggests times have not improved for the struggling mall.

In the past month, the Hamilton Mall has filed landlord-tenant actions against three of its stores, claiming they collectively owe roughly $137,000 in back rent.

Between Oct. 3 and Nov. 15, the mall, filing the actions as Hamilton Mall Realty LLC, alleged in Atlantic County Superior Court that Nana’s Good Puddin,’ Red Fusion and Against All Odds have outstanding payments due on their leases.

Nana’s, a refreshment store in the mall’s second-floor food court, owes $18,715, according to the landlord-tenant action filed on Nov. 15. Red Fusion, which specializes in technology repairs, owes $12,490, according to its action filed on Nov. 11.

Against All Odds, a clothing store on the first floor near the mall’s Macy’s, owes $106,253, according to the landlord’s legal action. That motion was filed on Oct. 3, according to the action.

Against All Odds has a scheduled court date on Jan. 4, while both Nana’s and Red Fusion are set for Jan. 9, records say.

Another notice was stuck on the Metro by T-Mobile store on the first floor last week. The Press was unable to access the special civil suit’s court records because of state statutes providing confidentiality to certain landlord-tenant actions.

Metro by T-Mobile corporate staff couldn’t answer questions about the store because it is a third-party dealer, not owned by the company.

Against All Odds has since closed, with its final day set for Dec. 27, a manager said before it closed.

Several dozen racks full of jackets and hoodies were left inside the store on Thursday. Its upper shelves had been removed, visible to shoppers as they passed by the store’s gated entry.

Stockton business professor Michael Busler links the said unpaid bills to Atlantic County being behind in its COVID-19 pandemic recovery, referring to higher unemployment rates there than in other places throughout New Jersey.

“When the area hasn’t recovered economically, and with shopping malls seeing less and less traffic, many of the stores are going to find they don’t have enough revenue to play their expenses, and their largest-single fix cost is the rent they pay for their stores,” Busler said, predicting many will try renegotiating their rent payments.

Against All Odds’ owner, New Deal LLC, based in Fort Lee, Bergen County, is challenging the action, motioning for the court to strike the action against them.

New Deal LLC is represented in the case by Patrick Papalia, of the Archer & Greiner law firm.

Papalia couldn’t be reached for comment on Thursday.

The company alleges the mall made a “meritless” claim that it owes any unpaid rent, the lawsuit says.

“The complaint in the L/T Action (Landlord/Tenant Action) is entirely ambiguous and improper as it alleges that plaintiff owes $106,253.49 in unpaid rent but fails to provide an itemized list of how this amount was calculated or for what months they are allegedly for,” the lawsuit says.

The rise in online retail has particularly hit hard at malls located outside of densely populated areas, Busler said.

The Hamilton Mall grew as a regional shopping hub after it opened in the 1980s. It was sold in 2019 to Namdar.

The loss of open stores is noticeable, as has the mall’s legal issues.

Professional Security Consultants, a Los Angeles-based security provider, sued the mall and its owners this year for a $231,360 in unpaid bills for services between July 13 and Dec. 27, 2019.

The mall’s power was nearly shut off in 2021, with notices from Atlantic City Electric posted on its doors for customers to see.

Just before Christmas, on what would usually be a vibrant shopping day, the mall was mostly quiet, with just a few dozen customers strolling the concourse around 5 p.m.

Santa Claus was seated at his usual place in front of the mall’s elevator, but there was no line full of impatient children wanting to see him.

The mall owner, Namdar Realty Group, a New York-based commercial real estate company, did not respond to a request for comment. The company has previously said it doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

Against All Odds was one of Gloria Vasquez’s favorite stores in the mall for its sales, and one of the only reasons she comes to it. Walking out of the store with a bag of merchandise accompanied by her children, she said the store was one “that holds the weight in here.”

The threat of Against All Odds closing alone disappointed Vasquez, given that so many stores have come and gone.

“It’s starting to give me Shore Mall vibes,” Vasquez said, a comparison to the former shopping center in Egg Harbor Township.

Busler said various mall owners are trying other tactics to secure tenants, including marketing the store fronts to offices and other ventures.

Busler pointed to the Echelon Mall in Camden County, which Namdar also owns, as an example of how mall uses can be converted.

The Echelon Mall was eclipsed by its competition 15 years ago, leading to a mass closing of stores which threatened the mall’s existence. But under a redevelopment strategy, it was rebranded as the Voorhees Town Center, with restaurants and shops added along with apartments. Other malls have similarly sought to rebrand themselves.

Busler thinks the local mall needs a store exclusive to local consumers, offering products they can’t find at other shopping outlets.

“If Hamilton had a store like Apple Store that will draw people into the mall, that would help,” Busler said. “I don’t think they have any store that’s unique enough that gives people a reason to go to the mall.”

Kathy Mayfield, coming to the area after moving from Toms River, remembers a vibrant Hamilton Mall in the early 2000s.

She remembers the day when shopping malls were a novelty for her daughter. Her and her friends would make a visit to the mall a weekend must, she said.

“It (mall) was full,” Mayfield, 75, of Galloway Township, said sitting beneath the mall’s elevator with a full paper shopping bag from Macy’s. “It makes me sad. A lot of this stuff is way out of a child’s monies. It takes the parents, and that’s a sad thing, too, because they can’t just come here and spend money.”