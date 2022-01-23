Amerigroup New Jersey provides $230,000 to community organizations across the state

Amerigroup New Jersey, a managed health care and health insurance provider for low-income residents, has provided over $230,000 to dozens of organizations across the state.
The focus of the grants was to help groups working to address hunger, health education, medical assistance and health care access. The group also sought to promote “overall empowerment” across the state, according to a news release.
Teresa Hursey, the president of Amerigroup New Jersey Medicaid Plan, said these grants would ensure low-income New Jersey residents have their critical needs met.
“Our mission is to ensure that low-income residents have access to vitally needed resources,” Hursey said in the news release. “These awards have already impacted the lives of hundreds of thousands of people in New Jersey.”
Amerigroup New Jersey’s hunger-focused donations included grants that awarded $10,000 each to the Center for United Methodist Aid to the Community and the Communities Affairs and Resource Center; $33,500 to the Community Foodbank of New Jersey; and $30,000 to Tomchei Shabbos based in Lakewood, Ocean County.
Grants designed to promote health care access include $10,000 each to the Hatzolah, a volunteer first-responder organization, and Lev Rochel Bikur Cholim, both in Lakewood; the Misameach volunteer organization for helping hospitalized children or adults with disabilities; and the Trinitas Health Foundation.
For community uplift, Amerigroup donated $15,000 to Shoe for Your Soul, $12,500 to the Special Olympics and $15,600 to the United Community Corporation.
Amerigroup New Jersey also gave $10,000 to the Malcom Jenkins Foundation, the mission of which is to increase opportunities for young people in underserved communities in several states including New Jersey. The foundation’s namesake is current New Orleans Saints safety Malcom Jenkins, who played for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2014 through 2019.
Amerigroup New Jersey also gave grants to several other organizations, the Food Bank of South Jersey, the Parish of All Saints, Heat Screen, the National Islamic Association and the Salvation Army.
Amerigroup representatives pledged to provide “ongoing hands-on support” for the organizations who have received Amerigroup grants.
“These grants are but part of the work we do with our amazing community partners to serve the residents of New Jersey,” said Anya Nawrocky, the Amerigroup New Jersey director of marketing.
Contact Chris Doyle
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.