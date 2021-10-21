Amerigroup, AtlantiCare host Women's Health Fair in Atlantic City

After that, two visits would be available within the baby’s first three months.

The voluntary program is offered to all recent mothers, regardless of insurance status.

In addition to making mothers aware of these visits, the education and resources available at Thursday’s event intended to narrow the racial disparities in health outcomes among women and infants.

AtlantiCare’s HealthPlex also offers family planning services every Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and every second Friday from noon to 4 p.m.

Individuals of all genders and ages can schedule visits or walk-up appointments for STD testing. Routine gynecological exams, pregnancy testing, birth control and emergency contraception are also offered.

Atlantic City police investigate early morning shooting ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was shot early Thursday in the resort, police said.

All insurance plans are accepted, and those without insurance are charged on a sliding-fee scale based on income. No one is turned away for inability to pay.

“Our goals are to lower infant and maternal rates, lower unplanned pregnancies and increase STD testing,” said Krista Blair, outreach coordinator for family planning services. “Our numbers of patients each week are increasing, and by next year we will be full time five days a week on a brand new space on Ohio Avenue.”

“In this community, sometimes they lack the resources because they don’t know,” said Vinnie Kirkland, a case manager for AtlantiCare. “Sometimes they are ashamed or embarrassed to ask where they can go. So what we do is bring the partners to them so they can come and meet a partner and they can ask the questions.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.