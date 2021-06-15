American Rescue Plan funds allow Atlantic County to keep taxes flat

The amount to be raised by taxes will fall from about $158.2 million to about $153.8 million, county Treasurer Bonnie Lindaw said.

The county is receiving about $52 million in ARP funds over four years, and will create a committee to examine ways to use the more than $47 million that will be left for future years, DelRosso said.

American Rescue Plan funds may be used for replacing lost public sector revenue; investing in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure; providing premium pay for essential workers; supporting public health expenditures; addressing COVID-19 related negative economic consequences; and addressing the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on the hardest-hit communities, populations and households, according to the state Department of Community Affairs' Local Finance Board. The funds must be designated for spending by Dec. 31, 2024.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We're required to do a plan," DelRosso said.

The budget will increase from about $233 million to about $263 million, because of a variety of grant funds that have been received in the past couple of months. In a normal year, with the budget passed in early April, they would have been added as resolutions after the fact, Lindaw said.