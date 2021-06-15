American Rescue Plan funds allow Atlantic County to keep taxes flat

Atlantic County will keep taxes flat this year, collecting $4.4 million less from taxpayers than anticipated, after federal American Rescue Plan funds were added to its 2021 budget.
The Board of County Commissioners introduced a new spending plan at its Tuesday meeting after waiting months for federal and state guidance about how the county would be allowed to spend its share of federal COVID-19 relief dollars.
The board also unanimously passed a resolution proclaiming June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month in Atlantic County.
"I just wanted the commissioners to take part in what’s known as Pride Month," said sponsor Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick, of Linwood.
It's important that the county welcome all people, no matter their sexual or gender orientation, she said.
"This will make that public and known to all," Fitzpatrick said.
County Administrator Jerry DelRosso said the revised budget leaves the tax rate virtually flat, as the $233 million 2021 budget introduced in March called for a tax increase of about 1.8 cents per $100 valuation.
The county tax rate would stay at about $0.475 per $100 valuation. That means the owner of a property assessed at $200,000 would pay a county tax bill of about $950, not including school, municipal and other property taxes.
The amount to be raised by taxes will fall from about $158.2 million to about $153.8 million, county Treasurer Bonnie Lindaw said.
The county is receiving about $52 million in ARP funds over four years, and will create a committee to examine ways to use the more than $47 million that will be left for future years, DelRosso said.
American Rescue Plan funds may be used for replacing lost public sector revenue; investing in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure; providing premium pay for essential workers; supporting public health expenditures; addressing COVID-19 related negative economic consequences; and addressing the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on the hardest-hit communities, populations and households, according to the state Department of Community Affairs' Local Finance Board. The funds must be designated for spending by Dec. 31, 2024.
"We're required to do a plan," DelRosso said.
The budget will increase from about $233 million to about $263 million, because of a variety of grant funds that have been received in the past couple of months. In a normal year, with the budget passed in early April, they would have been added as resolutions after the fact, Lindaw said.
"Since the introduction and prior to the adoption of the budget, we have received an additional $31 million in grant awards we are adding to the budget," Lindaw said.
Last year the budget passed at $219.5 million, but by the end of the fiscal year the county budget had increased to $252 million because of additional grants received, she said.
Since grants pay for themselves, they increase total spending without increasing the amount to be raised by taxes, she said.
Most of the additional grants are regular grants the county would have gotten regardless of COVID-19, she said. That includes a $5.2 million state Department of Labor grant, regular home and Community Development Block Grant funding of more than $5 million, and $6.9 million for county road projects from the state.
COVID-19 related grants include emergency rental assistance of $3.5 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, $2.4 million in American Rescue Plan funds for the Atlantic County Improvement Authority, and $1.3 million in ARP funds the county logged as grants.
Another $2.9 million in county ARP funds is being used to offset 2020 county losses in revenue due to COVID-19, DelRosso said.
Commissioners also said they expect to return to in-person meetings next month, after state restrictions are further loosened by Gov. Phil Murphy. The county plans to continue offering online access to meetings as well.
Also Tuesday, the county announced in a news release that Moody's Investors Service recently reaffirmed its top credit ratings to the county.
Moody's has assigned the county an Aa2 rating with a stable outlook, and Standard and Poor’s assigned it an AA rating with a stable outlook. The county has maintained these ratings for 13 years, according to the release.
There will be a public hearing on the amended budget at 4 p.m. June 29. To participate virtually, click on the link at atlantic-county.org/commissioners.
