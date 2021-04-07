American Red Cross seeking blood donations for National Volunteer Month

In honor of National Volunteer Month, American Red Cross NJ is encouraging residents to donate blood.
To donate, Cape May and Atlantic County residents can donate as these facilities on the following days:
ATLANTIC COUNTY:
April 19
- Fusion Church, 6300 E Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township (11 a.m.-4 p.m.)
- Egg Harbor Township Elks Lodge #2563, 1815 Somers Point Road, Egg Harbor Township (11 a.m.-4 p.m.)
- Mays Landing Volunteer Fire Company, 6081 Reliance Avenue, Mays Landing (10 a.m.-3 p.m.)
April 20
- St. Anthony's of Padua, 285 Route 206, Hammonton (1-6 p.m.)
April 21
- Absecon Presbyterian Church, 208 New Jersey Avenue, Absecon (10 a.m.- 3 p.m.)
April 22
- Harvey D. Johnson American Legion Post 295, 232 W. Mill Road, Northfield (2-7 p.m.)
April 23
- Church By The Bay, 244 East White Horse Pike, Galloway Township (10 a.m.-3 p.m.)
April 25
- AtlantiCare Life Center, 2500 English Creek Avenue, Egg Harbor Township (8 a.m.-1 p.m.)
April 29
- Trinity Justice Lodge #79, 563 Zion Road, Egg Harbor Township (1-6 p.m.)
CAPE MAY COUNTY:
April 19
- Church of the Resurrection, 200 W. Tuckahoe Road, Marmora (2-7 p.m.)
April 20
- First Baptist Church of Cape May, 101 S. Main Street, Cape May Court House (2-7 p.m.)
April 21
- Dennis Township Primary School, 601 Hagan Road, Cape May Court House (11 a.m.-4 p.m.)
April 22
- Ocean City Masonic Lodge 171, 940 Wesley Avenue, Ocean City (1-6 p.m.)
April 26
- First United Methodist Church of Cape May Court House, 1 Church Street, Cape May Court House (1-6 p.m.)
West Cape May Volunteer Fire Company, 732 Broadway Street, West Cape May (10 a.m.-3 p.m.)
April 27
- Green Creek Fire Company, 14 Bayshore Road, Green Creek (2-7 p.m.)
April 29
- Erma Volunteer Fire Company, 415 Breakwater Road, Cape May (10 a.m.-3 p.m.)
April 30
- VFW Post 386, 419 Congress Street, Cape May (1-6 p.m.)
North Wildwood Community Center, 900 Central Avenue, North Wildwood (10 a.m.-3 p.m.)
The Pleasantville Donation Center, located at 850 N. Franklin Ave., will also be open 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Thursdays and 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays.
