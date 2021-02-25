 Skip to main content
American Red Cross calls for more blood donations, cites shortages from winter storms
American Red Cross calls for more blood donations, cites shortages from winter storms

The American Red Cross is urging people to donate blood after last week’s blast of winter weather canceled blood drives across the Mid-Atlantic region.

Between New Jersey, southeastern Pennsylvania and Delaware, more than 3,000 donations of blood and platelets have gone uncollected, said Sheri Ferreira, communications director for the American Red Cross New Jersey Region.

“That’s a result of 80 blood drives canceled; across the country that number is even greater because of the winter weather that we’ve seen,” Ferreira said Thursday. “It’s been a bit of an anomaly, but we’ve lost about 20,000 blood platelet and convalescent plasma donations (nationwide.)”

Last week, freezing rain and snow created slick road conditions and resulted in winter weather advisories across the state, including in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Ocean counties.

According to Ferreira, the Red Cross provides about 40% of the nation’s blood supply and needs to collect 30,000 donations daily to keep up with demand.

“It really is important, every two seconds, someone needs blood to be transfused,” Ferreira said. “We’re talking about cancer patients who regularly receive blood transfusions, anyone who has a scheduled surgery, women who are giving birth.”

The Red Cross accepts donations of all blood types, especially type O, which is the most common.

Donors also will have their blood tested for COVID-19 antibodies.

“Within two weeks of donating blood or platelets, you will receive a notification,” Ferreira said. “So if your immune system was producing the antibodies for COVID, it will come up in the test results and we’ll notify you.”

The tests can help identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies, which can be given to current coronavirus patients who need convalescent plasma transfusions.

Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors with antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the disease, the Red Cross said in a news release.

Plasma from whole blood donations that tests positive for high levels of COVID-19 antibodies can also be used to help COVID-19 patients.

Ferreira urges people to visit redcross.org for upcoming blood drives. Donor requirements are listed on the site.

Upcoming blood drives

Atlantic County 

Absecon

March 12: 1 to 6 p.m., American Legion Post 28, 560 New Jersey Ave.

Brigantine

Feb. 27: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 331 8th St. South

Egg Harbor City

March 8: 2 to 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 312 Philadelphia Ave.

March 9: 2 to 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church

Egg Harbor Township

Feb. 27: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Atlantic Christian School, 391 Zion Road

Feb. 28: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., AtlantiCare Life Center, 2500 English Creek Ave.

March 10: 2 to 7 p.m., Zion United Methodist Church, 652 Zion Road

Galloway Township

Feb. 26: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Church By The Bay, 244 E. White Horse Pike

March 3: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Church By The Bay

March 13: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jersey Shore Baptist Church, 216 S. Wrangleboro Road 

Hammonton

March 6: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Victory Bible Church, 816 S. Egg Harbor Road

Mays Landing

March 5: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Presbyterian Church, 6001 Main St.

Minotola

March 15: 3 to 8 p.m., Louise Basile Community Center, 616 Central Ave.

Northfield

Feb. 27: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Harvey D. Johnson American Legion Post 295, 232 W. Mill Road

March 11: 2 to 7 p.m., Harvey D. Johnson American Legion Post 295

Pleasantville

March 2: Noon to 5 p.m., Atlantic County Utilities Authority, 6700 Delilah Road

Somers Point

March 12: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., VFW Post 2189, 500 Bethel Road

Cape May County 

Cape May Court House

March 12: 1 to 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church of Cape May Court House, 1 Church St.

North Wildwood

Feb. 26: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., North Wildwood Community Center, 900 Central Ave.

Ocean City

Feb. 26: 1 to 6 p.m., Ocean City Masonic Lodge 171, 940 Wesley Ave.

West Cape May

March 11: Noon to 5 p.m., West Cape May Volunteer Fire Company, 732 Broadway St.

Wildwood Crest

March 4: 1 to 6 p.m., Wildwood Crest Volunteer Fire Company, 7100 Pacific Ave.

Cumberland County 

Vineland

March 1: 1 to 6 p.m., Chestnut Assembly of God Church, 2554 E. Chestnut Ave.

March 4: 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Vineland Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave.

March 5: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Inspira Fitness Connection, 1430 W. Sherman Ave.

March 8: 2 to 7 p.m., Moose Hall, 187 W. Wheat Road

