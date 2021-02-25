American Red Cross calls for more blood donations, cites shortages from winter storms

The American Red Cross is urging people to donate blood after last week’s blast of winter weather canceled blood drives across the Mid-Atlantic region.
Between New Jersey, southeastern Pennsylvania and Delaware, more than 3,000 donations of blood and platelets have gone uncollected, said Sheri Ferreira, communications director for the American Red Cross New Jersey Region.
“That’s a result of 80 blood drives canceled; across the country that number is even greater because of the winter weather that we’ve seen,” Ferreira said Thursday. “It’s been a bit of an anomaly, but we’ve lost about 20,000 blood platelet and convalescent plasma donations (nationwide.)”
Last week, freezing rain and snow created slick road conditions and resulted in winter weather advisories across the state, including in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Ocean counties.
According to Ferreira, the Red Cross provides about 40% of the nation’s blood supply and needs to collect 30,000 donations daily to keep up with demand.
“It really is important, every two seconds, someone needs blood to be transfused,” Ferreira said. “We’re talking about cancer patients who regularly receive blood transfusions, anyone who has a scheduled surgery, women who are giving birth.”
The Red Cross accepts donations of all blood types, especially type O, which is the most common.
Donors also will have their blood tested for COVID-19 antibodies.
“Within two weeks of donating blood or platelets, you will receive a notification,” Ferreira said. “So if your immune system was producing the antibodies for COVID, it will come up in the test results and we’ll notify you.”
The tests can help identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies, which can be given to current coronavirus patients who need convalescent plasma transfusions.
Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors with antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the disease, the Red Cross said in a news release.
Plasma from whole blood donations that tests positive for high levels of COVID-19 antibodies can also be used to help COVID-19 patients.
Ferreira urges people to visit redcross.org for upcoming blood drives. Donor requirements are listed on the site.
