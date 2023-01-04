 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COMMUNITY HELPERS

American Legion Post 331 delivers Christmas donation to veterans

Pictured are American Legion Post 331 members Kevin Coyle (past commander), James Betz (chaplin), John Morrison (member), Tom McCullough (commander), Frank Labetta (member) and Jim Sullivan (service officer).

 ART FAINT, PROVIDED

American Legion Post 331 of Stone Harbor delivered bedding and other items to Veterans Haven South, a New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs facility in Winslow Township. Post 331 purchased $7,000 worth of items, including bedsheets, trash cans, alarm clocks and bath towels. Post Commander Tom McCullough, of Avalon, coordinated the presentation of donated items with Donshae L. Joyner Sr., assistant superintendent of Veterans Haven South.

