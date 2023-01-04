American Legion Post 331 of Stone Harbor delivered bedding and other items to Veterans Haven South, a New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs facility in Winslow Township. Post 331 purchased $7,000 worth of items, including bedsheets, trash cans, alarm clocks and bath towels. Post Commander Tom McCullough, of Avalon, coordinated the presentation of donated items with Donshae L. Joyner Sr., assistant superintendent of Veterans Haven South.
American Legion Post 331 delivers Christmas donation to veterans
- Press staff reports
