American Legion Post 184 in Wildwood donating 25 full Thanksgiving dinners

WILDWOOD — American Legion Post 184 is donating 25 Thanksgiving dinners to needy families in the area.
The Legion will donate a 10- to 12-pound frozen turkey, premade mashed potatoes, stuffing mix, cranberry sauce, corn and a pumpkin pie to qualifying applicants.
City officials will recommend families in addition to open registration.
“We are proud to return to our community projects and thankful we had so many donors for this event,” Commander Harry Weimar said in a statement. “This is a rough year for a lot of people, and Post 184 is here to help during the holidays.”
Families and individuals in need can email contact@legion184.org and request a Thanksgiving donation. Name, phone number, address and household size are required. Recipients must live in Wildwood, Middle or Lower townships, with Wildwood residents given priority. All donations are first come, first served, and recipients are asked to apply only if they have not received a similar donation from another organization. Pickup date and time will be provided via email.
