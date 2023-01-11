American Legion, Ocean State Job Lot donate coats to veterans in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — American Legion Post 61 and discount retailer Ocean State Job Lot partnered to deliver about 1,440 winter coats to local veterans Wednesday.

Veterans lined up at the Legion post at New Hope Baptist Church on Lexington Avenue to receive a new men’s or women’s winter coat from among a variety of sizes and styles.

“Veterans are our first priority,” said Jim Scanlon, chairman of New Jersey Affordable Housing for At Risk/Homeless Veterans and consultant for the American Legion’s National Commission on Homelessness. “We’re continuing our effort to combat homelessness and give back to the people less fortunate.”

First responders took a box filled with coats to pass out to anyone else in need. Local nonprofits and community organizations were also able to pick up boxes of coats to distribute.

Bryan Gates, a representative for Ocean State Job Lot and the founder of Project Freedom Village, said the donated coats came from Ocean State’s Buy-Give-Get program.

The program encouraged shoppers at Ocean State Job Lot, which has stores in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York and Rhode Island, to pay $40 for a coat to be donated to a veteran.

Customers who took part in the program then received a $40 gift card for a future purchase.

From October to December, about 200,000 winter coats have been given to veterans in need, Gates said.

“The military served us,” said Gates. “Now it’s time for us to serve them, and the less fortunate.”

