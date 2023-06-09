The American Cancer Society will hold its annual Bike-A-Thon: Bridge to the Beach, starting Sunday morning in Philadelphia and riding through parts of Atlantic County before ending in Atlantic City.

The ride will begin between 5 and 8 a.m. to the Ben Franklin Bridge in Philadelphia. It will end at the Stockton University campus in Atlantic City.

Proceeds from the ride will benefit the American Cancer Society.

"Whether you ride to honor a loved one or in memory of someone you have lost, you ride for them and with them each and every mile," the ACS website said. "For 50 years, our Bike-A-Thon: Bridge to the Beach community has been riding for a world without cancer. That's 50 years of more lives saved, more breakthroughs, and more hope."

Riders will take a scenic route through Camden County toward Hammonton. They will head down West Moss Mill Road before doing a loop through Mullica Township. Riders will then go through parts of Galloway Township, Absecon and Pleasantville before getting on the Atlantic City Expressway in Pleasantville, finishing the ride down the Atlantic City Boardwalk before reaching Stockton.

There will be rest stops along the way, including at Cherry Hill East High School, Waterford Elementary School, Hammonton Lake Park and the Egg Harbor City School District.

To sign up and for more information, visit secure.acsevents.org/site/STR?pg=entry&fr_id=103630.