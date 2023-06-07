EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Relay for Life of Linwood, benefiting the American Cancer Society, took place May 20 at Anthony “Tony” Canale Training Center in Egg Harbor Township. More than 200 people of all ages attended the event and raised more than $31,000 to fight cancer.
The event included special laps around the track for cancer survivors and their caregivers, a speech by Ocean City football assistant coach Frank LaSasso, and additional special guests such as Dr. James C. Wurzer, a radiation oncologist at AtlantiCare.
Additional activities included a scavenger hunt, a luncheon for cancer survivors and their caregivers, donut and wing-eating contests, and more.
For more information on Relay for Life of Linwood or how to get involved, visit RelayForLife.org/LinwoodNJ or email monica.nammour@cancer.org.
Contact Jacklyn McQuarrie:
609-272-7415
