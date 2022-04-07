American Airlines to start ACY to Philadelphia airport service

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — American Airlines will start selling tickets to destinations around the world through Atlantic City International Airport, where customers can check in there, go through security, then be bussed directly to their flights in Philadelphia.

American Airlines and its partner Landline announced the new service in a press release Thursday. The service starts June 3, and tickets can be booked with it starting April 11, the companies said.

There will be three 35-person busses scheduled per day between ACY and Philadelphia International Airport.

The new service is expected to be a boon to use of ACY as well as to the tourism market in Atlantic City and to residents of the area, said South Jersey Transportation Authority board member James "Sonny" McCullough.

SJTA runs the airport.

"This is a big deal," McCullough said Thursday. "It's going to be a big deal for the casinos."

McCullough, who often flies to visit family in San Francisco, said the extra cost of the Landline service are not yet known, but "it's going to be cheaper than parking for days at Philadelphia International."

Long-term parking there is $17 per day, McCullough said.

ACY customers as well as those at Bethlehem Allentown Airport in Pennsylvania will be part of the service, the companies said. Tickets utilizing the service will go on sale Monday, according to the press release.

Customers begin their trip at their local airport in ACY or ABE, check in with American, and clear security just as they would for a flight, but board a Landline vehicle instead of an aircraft. The companies are still awaiting regulatory approval for the security portion, according to the press release.

Upon arrival in Philadelphia International, customers will deboard airside, enter the terminal and proceed directly to their connecting flight, according to the press release.

When they’re ready to return home, they’ll board a Landline vehicle in PHL and arrive at their local airport. American will transfer customers’ checked bags between Landline’s vehicles and American’s flight network.

“Our partnership with Landline is one more way we’re making it easy for customers to connect to American’s premier trans-Atlantic gateway in Philadelphia,” said Brian Znotins, American’s Vice President of Network Planning, in the press release.

“Customers can start and end their journey at their local airport, relax on a comfortable Landline vehicle, and leave the driving to someone else while they work or start their vacation early," Znotins said.

Members of American’s loyalty program will also earn miles and Loyalty Points when traveling on Landline-operated routes.

“For too long, travelers have been bothered by all of the ancillary parts of flying, including getting to and from the airport, parking, transporting their bags, and navigating security. We’re changing that,” Landline CEO and co-founder David Sunde said in the press release.

Landline vehicles accommodate up to 35 customers and include complimentary Wi-Fi, streaming entertainment and power at every seat.

"People tell me all the time how easy it is to fly out of ACY," McCullough said. "Now it will be even easier."

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post 609-841-2895 mpost@pressofac.com

