America in 'blood crisis' as hospitals struggle to keep supplies flush

Hospitals and nonprofits have been sounding the alarm about a nationwide blood shortage for months. Now, they say, the situation has become a crisis.
The American Red Cross warned in January of a “national blood crisis,” calling it the worst shortage in over a decade, and saying procedures were being delayed and patient care compromised.
The Red Cross has been pleading with people to donate blood and platelets.
South Jersey is feeling the effects as well.
Dr. James Pond, director of laboratory services at Shore Medical Center in Somers Point, said while seasonal drops in blood donations around the holidays and the summer are expected, this drop in supply is more acute.
Hospitals across South Jersey have been at "critical levels" of blood and at times were even "well below critical levels," Pond said.
Diane Concannon, a regional spokesperson for the Red Cross in New Jersey, said nonprofits and hospitals in the United States are facing an unprecedented challenge. The Red Cross, which aims to have a five-day supply in blood banks, often has less than one day's supply, Concannon said.
“We have been and are now in crisis mode,” she said.
Waves of infection fueled by the delta and omicron variants of the coronavirus have forced blood drive cancellations and limited donations as many staff have had to call out sick or quarantine. Donors, too, have had to cancel appointments because of COVID-19 symptoms or exposure. Others are hesitant to gather at a blood drive, fearful of the virus, although the Red Cross stresses its adherence to masking and social-distancing guidelines.
The Red Cross — which provides about two-fifths of the country’s blood supply — has seen a 10% drop in donations since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
Many organizations that host blood drives, such as schools, have been closed or reluctant to host drives for the same fears, Concannon said.
There has been a 62% decline in high school and college blood drives over the course of the pandemic, according to data kept by the Red Cross.
Students, who provided about a quarter of all blood donations in 2019, represent roughly one-tenth of donations since the pandemic.
In January, two storms forced hundreds of blood-drive cancellations and resulted in the loss of about 6,500 blood and platelet donations.
As a result of strained supply, the Red Cross has had to limit its distribution of blood products to hospitals. If the situation worsens, triaging blood may occur. Physicians are already asking some of their patients whether they would be willing to postpone elective surgeries.
Meanwhile, demand, which may have decreased at the start of the pandemic as the state and nation practiced isolation, is on the rise.
Concannon noted that demand for blood as a result of trauma caused by incidents like car accidents is growing. And elective surgeries, which had been restricted earlier, have also resumed.
“The thing that everybody fears the most is physicians or hospitals having to make choices in emergency situations about who gets a very precious, lifesaving resource if there’s not enough of it on the shelf and there’s need by multiple patients at the same time," Pond said. "Those are tough ethical problems that hospitals and physicians don’t like to find themselves in.”
Many hospitals are being more conservative after the Red Cross warned that some hospitals may not receive a quarter of the blood products they need.
“Since (the Red Cross) made that announcement, everybody has been on notice that we’re in this crisis, so hospitals themselves have been doing their best to limit the use of the limited resource that we have,” Pond said.
Dr. Craig Jurasinski, chief of pathology for the Cape Regional Health System, echoed Pond’s concerns.
Jurasinski said that in summer 2021, the Red Cross became unable to fulfill Cape Regional’s normal delivery requests and that the situation has worsened since then.
There are now some days where Cape Regional receives no Red Cross blood deliveries at all, Jurasinski said.
He has been reviewing every transfusion request for at least the past six months and asking that doctors adopt stricter metrics for deciding when a patient needs a transfusion. He stressed that all patients who need transfusions are still receiving them.
Dr. William Todd, medical director of laboratory and transfusion services for AtlantiCare, said he and his colleagues are taking similar precautions to ensure there is enough blood on hand for the procedures that are scheduled.
AtlantiCare has had to reschedule some of its elective procedures, although fewer than 10, Todd said, while stressing the need for blood donors.
“It really, truly is a gift of life,” Todd said. “There’s nothing else that I’m aware of that you can do that can potentially save the lives of three different people in one occurrence.”
Dr. Scott Wagner, president of Inspira Medical Group, said Inspira is experiencing similar issues but has been “fortunate that we have been able to maintain a supply that has met the needs of our patients."
Wagner thanked the Red Cross for recently increasing the amount of blood being delivered to hospitals in the region and for donors who are working to help restock the regional blood bank.
"We are grateful to everyone who donates," Wagner said. "You are truly helping us save lives. If you are eligible, please consider donating at an upcoming Red Cross blood drive."
Dave Genter, a biology teacher at Atlantic Christian School in Egg Harbor Township, where he is faculty adviser to the student council, said he and the students felt a particular need to help. The school has organized three blood drives this year and is aiming to get 35 to 40 donations at its Feb. 9 drive.
“Jesus shed his blood so we can live, therefore we can shed a little blood so others can have a chance to live longer as well,” Genter said.
AtlantiCare also hosted one of its regularly scheduled Red Cross blood drives for its staff Wednesday.
Kelly Vasquez, director of clinical services quality and transfusion service at AtlantiCare, said 51 staff members participated, five of whom with blood types O-positive and O-negative opted to give “power-red donations” in which they donated two units of blood. She said the drive also took in several walk-in donors.
Incentives to donate blood are common. Those who donate at a Red Cross blood drive in January will be entered to win two tickets to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles on Feb. 13. There are also raffles for home-theater packages that will arrive in time for the Super Bowl. Those who give blood in February can receive a $10 Amazon gift card.
