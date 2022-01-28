America in 'blood crisis' as hospitals struggle to keep supplies flush

There are now some days where Cape Regional receives no Red Cross blood deliveries at all, Jurasinski said.

He has been reviewing every transfusion request for at least the past six months and asking that doctors adopt stricter metrics for deciding when a patient needs a transfusion. He stressed that all patients who need transfusions are still receiving them.

Dr. William Todd, medical director of laboratory and transfusion services for AtlantiCare, said he and his colleagues are taking similar precautions to ensure there is enough blood on hand for the procedures that are scheduled.

AtlantiCare has had to reschedule some of its elective procedures, although fewer than 10, Todd said, while stressing the need for blood donors.

“It really, truly is a gift of life,” Todd said. “There’s nothing else that I’m aware of that you can do that can potentially save the lives of three different people in one occurrence.”

Dr. Scott Wagner, president of Inspira Medical Group, said Inspira is experiencing similar issues but has been “fortunate that we have been able to maintain a supply that has met the needs of our patients."