UPPER TOWNSHIP – Township Committee is set for a public hearing and final vote to amend the redevelopment plan for the former B.L. England power plant at its next meeting, 4:30 pm. Monday at 2100 Tuckahoe Road.

The vote would be one more step toward electricity generated in offshore wind turbines reaching the grid to power South Jersey homes.

The amendment would, if approved, include a substation for the Ocean Wind 1 project, planned to install close to 100 wind turbines off the coast.

Several aspects of that project have proven controversial, from allegations that the use of sound waves to map the ocean floor for that and other offshore wind projects have contributed to an increase in the number of dead whales in the region to accusations that state approval for the route of the power line through Ocean City and over county roads amounted to an usurpation of home rule.

While many local governments oppose the offshore wind plans, Upper Township has been relatively supportive, granting access to the rights-of-way for the power lines and refusing to join a growing call for a moratorium on the work.

Still, some township residents oppose the wind farms, and have expressed that opposition to Township Committee.

No one from the public attended a meeting of the township Planning Board last Thursday, according to Township Engineer Paul Dietrich.

He said in a Tuesday interview that the board found that the proposed ordinance amendment was consistent with the township’s master plan, a review required any time the governing body seeks to amend a zoning ordinance.

In this case, the designation of a redevelopment zone came in order to facilitate new work at the former coal-fired power plant, which closed in 2019. The new owner, the Beesley’s Point Development Group LLC, is working with the township on plans for the waterfront site.

Publicly discussed proposals for the site include a marina and hotel. The substation would be an entirely separate project within the redevelopment zone, set where the coal pile once stood to power the old plant.

At the same Planning Board meeting, members also discussed making farms a permitted use in the CM2 zone, a commercial district.

“Farms can sometimes be controversial,” said Dietrich, in what appeared to be a deliberate understatement.

The township has been embroiled in a dispute between Beesleys Point neighbors and the owner of a vineyard in a residential area over plans to open a winery. Much of that case hinges on whether his land is a commercial farm.

The Planning Board discussion was a different matter, and would not impact any residential areas. The owner of farmland on Route 50 has a proposal to sell the development rights to the property, to help preserve it as farmland, but because that is not a permitted use in that zone, his proposal has been declined, Dietrich said.

He said property has been farmed for two generations, and the township master plan supports the preservation of farms.

The change would need the support of Township Committee. Dietrich said the change, if approved, would have limited impact. The CM2 zone includes different areas of the township, but there is only one other property within the zone with the five acres required to be considered a farm.