Amazon facility planned for Galloway Township

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Amazon, the company that dominates online retail across the country, could soon be coming to Galloway — although some neighbors of the project are apprehensive to bring the technology giant into the township.

Plans to build an Amazon facility in Galloway were unveiled at a Township Planning Board meeting Thursday night.

The facility, planned for the lot at the intersection of Aloe Street and Genoa Avenue, will be an Amazon “Last Mile Delivery Station.” Amazon drivers will take packages received from larger, central sites and deliver them to customers’ doorsteps.

Representatives from Amazon and Bluewater Property Group, a development company contracted by Amazon for the project, presented the proposal to the planning board over the course of a meeting that lasted about three hours.

“It’s going to bring a lot of great jobs,” Mayor Anthony Coppola, who is also a member of the planning board, said after the meeting had ended. “It’s a great ratable for the township.”

Dan Fuchs, an Amazon senior manager of entitlements for the East Coast, described the project for the board. He said that the station would encompass an area of 181,000 square feet — a measure he stressed was about five-times less than the size of the central Amazon Fulfillment Center. Points within a 45-minute drive would generally be within the center’s delivery zone, while the center will be receiving packages from larger Amazon facilities in western South Jersey.

The center will be open 24 hours a day and there is currently no in-store customer pick-up planned.

Amazon will employ between 150 to 200 people full time and additional staff part time, paying a minimum wage of $15 per hour and providing a benefits package to all employees, Fuchs told the board. The site will also hire contract drivers, employing another 300 to 500 people.

Scott Uher, an architect who spoke as an expert for Amazon and Bluewater, estimated that the construction of the facility would take eight months to one year.

Neighbors of the proposed facility expressed their opposition to the project during the public comment section. Patricia Burke took issue with much of the project and the impact she believed it would have on nearby residents. With her property right in front of the Amazon facilities’ four planned driveways, Burke expressed concern that the facility would congest nearby roads with shipping traffic.

Township residents Bruce Egnor and Eileen Seaman echoed Burke's sentiments, and added that they are alarmed about the safety implications of the project. They argued that the section of Genoa Avenue in question was already too dangerous, and that the added delivery traffic would worsen the situation. Egnor said he in particular is worried about the safety of his octogenarian mother, who lives directly in front of the property.

Nathan Mosley, a traffic engineer who testified as an expert for Amazon and Bluewater, said that the traffic impacts would be minimal, because it was not a full-sized fulfillment center. Amazon has also further promised the township that it would repave and widen Genova Avenue to ensure the road was more navigable.

“This site is not a distribution-warehouse facility, it is not going to have massive truck traffic coming in and out throughout the entire day,” Mosley said.

She was also worried about noise and light pollution that would emanate from the property, saying it could disturb residents and worried about the impact on wildlife. She emphasized that the New Jersey Pinelands Commission had yet to give the full approvals that would be needed for the final construction of the facility.

Burke also questioned the transparency of the project, saying she only caught wind of plans for an Amazon facility one week ago.

“This is a lot to digest in a week’s period of time,” Burke said.

Members of the planning board noted the facility would be hundreds of feet farther back from the street than required by township ordinance — and would be even substantially farther away than required by the township redevelopment agreement for the property. They said Amazon and Bluewater had similarly exceeded the standards set for buffering on the property, which lessens the effects of the noise and light.

Coppola said the redevelopment agreement was designed to address residents’ concerns in advance of the meeting as best the township could. If the Pinelands Commission later stops the project from going forward without significant changes, then the project could again be brought to the planning board.

“I just want the public to understand what has already been done to mitigate a lot of these concerns before they even got to this point,” Coppola said at the meeting.

Coppola added that the township worked to provide documentation about the project to concerned residents in advance and had been wholly transparent.

Members of council, as well as Bluewater attorney Stephen Nehmad, said Amazon and Bluewater had met their obligations under township ordinance and state law and that the property did not need a variance. Other members of the board noted that if the township had not gone forward with the redevelopment agreement on the property, another development could have been built there by-right due to its industrial zoning.

Alan Dill, who lives nearby on Odessa Avenue but was not a direct neighbor, echoed concerns about traffic and transparency.

“Nothing said the word Amazon on it,” Dill said, frustrated about not having learned who would be developing the property in advance. “The taxpayers know what they’re going to have to deal with.”

“I just remember when Pomona (a section of Galloway Township) was a sleepy little farm town, you know what I mean?” Dill added “And that’s why I lived there.”

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

