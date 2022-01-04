Altered cap limit to Vault Health testing removed

New Jerseyans likely will not have to worry about at-home testing shortages from Vault Health after a supply strain forced the company to limit its usual daily cap.

Over the holiday weekend, Vault, which is partnering with the state Department of Health to offer at-home tests, temporarily capped its daily test supply at 10,000 because UPS halted shipping over the weekend.

Tests are usually capped at 30,000 daily per state, according to company spokesperson Kate Brickman said.

New Jersey wasn't the only state affected by the change, Brickman said.

"Utilizing a daily cap to manage orders overwhelming the shipping system is something we do from time to time to ensure we can continue to deliver all tests next-day and don't create a bottleneck," Brickman explained.

Vault monitors its cap limits and demand daily. If demand outpaces the cap, the company's limit will be adjusted to meet it.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The caps are only for at-home testing since they're dependent upon shipping. The company's in-person testing sites will continue, with additional sites forthcoming, Brickman said.