Altered cap limit to Vault Health COVID-19 testing removed

New Jerseyans likely will not have to worry about at-home testing shortages from Vault Health after a supply strain forced the company to limit its usual daily cap.
Over the holiday weekend, Vault, which is partnering with the state Department of Health to offer at-home tests, temporarily capped its daily test supply at 10,000 because UPS halted shipping over the weekend.
Tests are usually capped at 30,000 daily per state, company spokesperson Kate Brickman said.
New Jersey wasn't the only state affected by the change, Brickman said.
"Utilizing a daily cap to manage orders overwhelming the shipping system is something we do from time to time to ensure we can continue to deliver all tests next-day and don't create a bottleneck," said said.
Vault monitors its cap limits and demand daily. If demand outpaces the cap, the company's limit will be adjusted to meet it.
The caps are only for at-home testing since they're dependent on shipping. The company's in-person testing sites will continue, with additional sites forthcoming, Brickman said.
State Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli acknowledged the cap Monday.
Persichilli advised New Jersey residents seeking at-home tests from Vault to request to try again the following day if they encounter Vault's cap limit.
The state Department of Health announced its partnership with Vault, a medical supply company, last month as a way to help more New Jerseyans get tested for COVID-19, especially as the omicron variant continues to infect more residents, leading to an increase in daily cases.
Vault typically provides results for its at-home tests within 24 to 48 hours, Persichilli has said.
New Jerseyans seeking a test through Vault can visit learn.vaulthealth.com/nj.
State health administrators last week unveiled the location of a new surge testing site in East Orange, Essex County, in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Gov. Phil Murphy, during his Monday media briefing on the pandemic, said he and others hope another could be set up in the state, particularly in the southern region.
