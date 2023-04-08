LINWOOD — A relatively warm winter has brought earlier than usual spring conditions. And that means a faster than normal return of allergy season.

But the trend isn’t new. Allergy specialists have become accustomed to seeing patients suffering from allergies year-round, said Dr. David Visco, medical director of AtlantiCare Physician Group Pulmonology.

“I see patients ranging from 18 to 90 years old. The questionnaire I give them includes questions like do they smoke or vape and if they have any pets. I try to associate the allergy triggers to their environment and vice versa,” Visco said.

Seasonal allergies are an allergic reaction to pollen from trees, weeds and grass and typically occur in the spring and fall, when pollen is in the air.

The most common seasonal allergy symptoms include cough; fatigue; congestion; runny nose and eyes; itchy nose, throat and eyes; and postnasal drip.

Pollen, a big source of allergies, is appearing earlier than ever, said Theresa Crimmins, director of the National Phenology Network, who said researchers use predictive modeling to get an early idea of what types of allergies will be prevalent.

The amount of rain so far this year can be a factor too, which is why Southern California, which had near record rain, is leading an abundance of pollen from trees, weeds and grass.

“It has been a crazy winter with a lot more rain than we usually see,” said Dr. Fonda Jiang, an allergist-immunologist at the Beach Allergy and Asthma Specialty Group in Long Beach. “So we expect the pollen count this year to be robust, with more people experiencing symptoms as a result.”

This year’s hay fever season could last for “at least half the year,” she told the Los Angeles Times, “and affect the quality of life of victims who have to miss work.”

Hay fever, or allergic rhinitis, affects roughly 50 million Americans, according to the American College of Asthma, Allergy and Immunology.

Those afflicted account for more than $5 billion in additional costs, whether through treatment, visits to doctors or loss of productivity.

In South Jersey, pollen season isn’t quite the threat it appears to be in California, because winter was relatively dry and even a bit warm. Press of Atlantic City meteorologist Joe Martucci said it was the third warmest February on record and that March was slightly above average as well.

A warm winter means early blooming and more pollen sooner, but if spring is wet, that will keep down the pollen. So more rain means less pollen, and early forecasts for April and June suggest the weather might help keep down some irritants.

On a pleasant, sunny spring day last week, it was too soon to tell just how bad allergy season would be.

All of which supports Don Freiday’s reasoning that you can’t tell what type of season it’s going to be until you’re in it.

Freiday, 58, of Egg Harbor Township, was riding his bike in Northfield’s Birch Grove Park. It didn’t look like he was suffering.

“I don’t think there’s a way to know if it’s going to be a good or bad allergy season at this point of the year,” said Freiday, who said he was a wildlife biologist for over 30 years. “It depends a lot about when certain plants are flowering.”

Once you do know, though, doctors suggest taking precautions, like keeping windows shut and using air conditioning in your house and car when pollen counts are high.

Over-the-counter and prescription antihistamines can also help lessen the aggravation of a runny nose, watery eyes and sneezing.

But if you’re suffering, experts, including AtlantiCare’s Visco, say you should see an allergy specialist quickly, as untreated allergies often get worse.