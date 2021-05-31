Alleged member of Pagan's Motorcycle Club arrested on attempted-homicide charges in South Jersey

Dorazo was charged with attempted murder and related burglary and firearms charges, according to the prosecutor's office. He was being held at the Salem County Correctional Facility.

"I could not be prouder of personnel under my command," Deptford Police Chief Frank Newkirk said.

Court records show that Dorazo was charged last year in a federal racketeering case against members of the Pagan's Motorcycle Club, which law enforcement considers a violent gang known to engage in drug and weapons trafficking. The case has yet to go to trial.

The complaint, filed in August in federal court in Newark, N.J., identified Dorazo as a member of the Camden County Pagans and a supplier of methamphetamine.

Federal prosecutors said that, last July, Dorazo gave an associate six firearms to store in his garage. Dorazo had previously been convicted on burglary and drug charges and could not legally own a firearm, according to the complaint.

The associate, identified in court papers as "Victim 1," contacted law enforcement, which seized the weapons.