All Wars Memorial reopens after being closed for repairs

ATLANTIC CITY – It is a new start for the Old Soldier’s Home.

The city officially reopened the All Wars Memorial at 1510 Adriatic Ave. on Monday. The building, a 99-year-old staple in the community also known as the Old Soldier’s Home, had been closed for since August for urgently needed repairs.

There was an atmosphere of anticipation among officials in the facility.

Workers were on site Monday moving materials in and out of the building and preparing the facility to host its first event after its hiatus.

Mayor Marty Small Sr. said Monday that he was glad to be able to restore the icon and make it available to the public. He said it was another one of the city’s important venues in which it could hold events and bring in new activity.

“The community missed the Soldier’s Home,” Small said. “We’re looking forward to a successful year.”

That assessment was echoed by residents Monday.

Mustafa Muhaamad, 67 and a lifelong resident, described the Old Soldier’s Home as a center of the community.

Citing the building’s storied legacy, Muhaamad said generations of Atlantic City residents “grew up with it” and recalled the events held there every weekend. While Muhaamad was critical of the city for having allowed the facility to close, he celebrated that it was finally reopening.

The building also held personal significance for Muhaamad, being the site where repasts for his mother and aunt were held.

“That’s where a lot of us unite to have our parties, our wedding receptions, whatever the case may be,” Muhaamad said. “That’s an historic building.”

The Old Soldier’s Home was founded in 1924 to honor Black veterans. It was later used as a hospital for Black soldiers during World War II and then became a center for an assortment of different events in the city.

Oscar McClinton, 55, was out riding his bicycle with Muhaamad on Monday. They both agreed that it was a secure location for residents to gather, sealed off from other disruptions and stressors in their lives.

“It was a safe haven,” McClinton said.

Multiple residents pointed to the security and accessibility of the facility. Tameaka Handy, 52-year-old lifelong resident of the city, praised the Old Soldier’s Home. She said it was place where people in the neighborhood could access and easily organize parties and other events. Handy added that the Old Soldier’s Home also offered a safe place for people in the city to gather and that she had never had a negative experience in the facility.

“It’s a very nice place to have events at, because they give you a certain time, they get in to decorate,” Handy said. “The events that I’ve been going to, I’ve never had no problems, with fights breaking out and all that,” Handy said.

Newer residents also reacted positively to the news. Antwon Bruce, who has been living in the city for five years, said it was a positive quality for the city to have another gathering space.

“That’s a good thing that it’s reopening,” Bruce said.

A broken air-conditioning system forced the city to close the building on Aug. 13. There were other outstanding problems that had beset the facility that needed to be prepared before the air-conditioning fixes could be made, including a roof replacement and other, interior work. A city news release issued around the time of the closure indicated that making the repairs was a matter of “public health and safety.”

The building previously closed in May 2006 for an $11.19 million renovation project and reopened nearly two years later, in April 2008.

While not as long as the 2006-2008 renovation, it was an uncertain wait for those interested in holding events at the facility.

When the closure was first announced, the city warned it could not offer a set schedule for reopening, due to expected supply-chain disruptions. It did estimate that the closure could last up to three months and told those who had scheduled events during that time frame to call and discuss rescheduling or refunds. The facility was ultimately closed for just under five months.

Gregory Ware, who has been living in the city for over 20 years, said he was glad to see the Old Soldier’s Home reopen. He said he had visited the Old Soldier’s Home before and was a place where he one could go and never have a bad experience.

“That’s good (news) to hear,” Ware said after being told the Old Soldier’s Home was reopening. “I’ve been up inside there when they have events up inside there and I don’t have no problems, there ain’t be no problems there.”

Ware said the reopening was part of a gradual effort to keep making the city a better place.

“One thing at a time,” Ware said.

Nynell Langford, the coordinator of the Old Soldier’s Home, said she is normally flushed with calls scheduling events at the facility. She has seen the story of people’s lives play out at the home, seeing them hold birthday celebrations, wedding anniversaries, baby showers, parties and funerals. She said the facility also stuck to its roots and frequently hosts events to honor veterans.

“This building has real significance from the beginning to the middle and the end,” Langford said. “You get the whole thing of life and everything else in between.”

The Old Soldier’s Home has seen its own life grow uncertain in the past. There were suggestions in 2015 that the city could sell the Old Soldier’s Home could to save money as it responded to its financial crisis that ultimately resulted in its state takeover. Then-Mayor Don Guardian eventually guaranteed the facility would not be sold, saying he would sooner “sell City Hall.”

Muhaamad said the city had a duty to come together and keep the facility open.

“That wasn’t a good look to close that down, but…now that we’re opening it today, that’s a blessing, because we need that,” Muhaamad said. “I hope it stays open.”

It has not taken long for residents to seek out the Old Soldier’s Home for service again. Langford said a funeral repast is scheduled to be held at the facility Saturday.