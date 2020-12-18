All the spots to hit on the A.C. Socially Distanced Ugly Sweater Crawl

A modified version of Atlantic City’s annual Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl will continue Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 19 and 20. Organized by the folks at Little Water Distillery, this beloved event is now in its fourth year. This year, due to COVID reasons, the event will be a socially distanced one. The jitney will no longer be ferrying guests from bar to bar, but most spots are within a stone’s throw of each other, and folks are encouraged to hit up each place on the list for some great discounts, free giveaways and a jolly good time. Hours vary, so be sure to call ahead. Each spot will have bingo cards to be stamped as you visit – your job is to fill your card, throw back some drinks and have a great time doing so.