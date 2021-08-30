All of three Cape May County towns are in the dark after thunderstorm moves in

A strong thunderstorm that tore through Cape May County brought power failures to the lower end of the county.

As of 8:24 p.m., 100% of Cape May, Cape May Point and West Cape May are without power, according to Atlantic City Electric. 16% of Lower Township's customers are without power.

Estimated restoration time is 10 p.m. to midnight Monday into Tuesday for the area.

Additional thunderstorms will be possible through midnight. Without air conditioning, it will be tough to sleep in, as temperature slide through the 70s, settling in the low to mid-70s for overnight lows. That is five to ten degrees above average for late August.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.