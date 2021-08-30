 Skip to main content
All of three Cape May County towns are in the dark after thunderstorm moves in
All of three Cape May County towns are in the dark after thunderstorm moves in

Thunder Lightning Storm

Lightning strikes out in the middle of the Delaware Bay as a thunderstorm moves across the bay in a view from Kimbles Beach in Middle Township on Tuesday night. See a time-lapse video of the storm moving across the bay at PressofAC.com.

 Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer

A strong thunderstorm that tore through Cape May County brought power failures to the lower end of the county.

As of 8:24 p.m., 100% of Cape May, Cape May Point and West Cape May are without power, according to Atlantic City Electric. 16% of Lower Township's customers are without power. 

Estimated restoration time is 10 p.m. to midnight Monday into Tuesday for the area. 

Additional thunderstorms will be possible through midnight. Without air conditioning, it will be tough to sleep in, as temperature slide through the 70s, settling in the low to mid-70s for overnight lows. That is five to ten degrees above average for late August. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
