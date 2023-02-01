 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
All of New Jersey on spotted lanternfly quarantine list

111522-pac-nws-spottedlanternfly-p1.jpg

The spotted lanternfly, an invasive species, threatens crops and the state's other native pants.

A massive Atlas moth, usually found in the tropical parts of Asia, was recently spotted a long way from home in Washington state for what’s believed to be its first appearance in the U.S. Meanwhile, the invasive lanternfly is wreaking havoc in other parts of the U.S., prompting concerns in Canada.

TRENTON — The whole state is now on the Department of Agriculture's spotted lantern fly quarantine list.

Secretary Douglas Fished said on Wednesday the Department is including an additional eight counties on the list, placing all of the Garden State on alert for the insect known to feast on vegetation and its eggs.

The insect, which was first located in the U.S. in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, in 2014, lays eggs that hatch in late April or early, depending on temperature, the Department said.

Young flies mature to adulthood in late July or early August, laying offspring beginning in September, the Department said.

Spotted lantern flies are not currently visible, but their eggs laid in fall can still be moved unintentionally, Fisher said.

The Department places quarantines for spotted lantern flies to let residents know they should check common areas, such as vehicles, for their eggs, he said.

Traveling with them, he said, can contribute to their spread.

Placing counties in spotted lantern fly quarantine also grants the Department, U.S. Department of Agriculture or contracted agents access to infested areas for necessary treatment.

"While the NJDA and USDA have crews finding and scrapping egg masses, this quarantine serves as an alert to remind everyone to check for spotted lanternfly egg masses throughout the winter months," Fisher said in a statement on Wednesday.

