All of N.J. in severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m., here's what to know

Cut down hanging tree branches, shelter your car and have a way to receive weather alerts. A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for all of South Jersey until 8 p.m. Wednesday.
The watch, issued by the Storm Prediction Center, a government agency in Norman, Oklahoma, covers storms that will wipe away the wildfire smoke that has reduced visibility and made New York City one of the worst places in the world for air quality Wednesday morning.
Damaging winds will be the main threat with these storms. Wind gusts 60 to 80 mph can down trees and power lines.
Small hail, under one inch in diameter, will be likely in the thunderstorms, as a sub freeze pool of air aloft can create icy hailstones that fall to the earth. Large, destructive, hail, will not be ruled out.
To a lesser extent, roadway flooding will be possible. Heavy rain will fall in these storms. However, it will only rain for an hour or so in any one location.
Likely, one to two broken lines of storms will pass through between 3 and 7 p.m. Therefore, do not be surprised if your location winds up dry.
A severe thunderstorm watch means the potential for severe weather is there. If severe weather becomes imminent, a severe thunderstorm warning will be issued. Year to date, New Jersey has seen the most number of warnings issued since records started in 1986.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.