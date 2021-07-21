 Skip to main content
All of N.J. in severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m., here's what to know
All of N.J. in severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m., here's what to know

A line of strong to even severe thunderstorm will rumble through South Jersey Wednesday, wiping out the choking haze of the wildfire smoke. Meteorologist Joe Martucci explains what the biggest threats will be and how long it will last.

Cut down hanging tree branches, shelter your car and have a way to receive weather alerts. A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for all of South Jersey until 8 p.m. Wednesday. 

Shelf Cloud Cape May

A shelf cloud poses a harrowing look over the sky in Cape May Point. Severe thunderstorm warnings were in effect for the area as this storm passed through. Further north in the county, Woodbine saw 70% of its customer lose power. July 1, 2021

The watch, issued by the Storm Prediction Center, a government agency in Norman, Oklahoma, covers storms that will wipe away the wildfire smoke that has reduced visibility and made New York City one of the worst places in the world for air quality Wednesday morning.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for all of New Jersey until 8 p.m. Wednesday

Damaging winds will be the main threat with these storms. Wind gusts 60 to 80 mph can down trees and power lines.

Small hail, under one inch in diameter, will be likely in the thunderstorms, as a sub freeze pool of air aloft can create icy hailstones that fall to the earth. Large, destructive, hail, will not be ruled out.

To a lesser extent, roadway flooding will be possible. Heavy rain will fall in these storms. However, it will only rain for an hour or so in any one location.

Likely, one to two broken lines of storms will pass through between 3 and 7 p.m. Therefore, do not be surprised if your location winds up dry. 

Wednesday Radar

The forecasted radar for Wednesday afternoon and evening, according to the North American Model (NAM). One to two broken lines of storms will pass through. 

A severe thunderstorm watch means the potential for severe weather is there. If severe weather becomes imminent, a severe thunderstorm warning will be issued. Year to date, New Jersey has seen the most number of warnings issued since records started in 1986.

The National Weather Service has three main tools at their disposal to alert you of weather that has the potential to impact life and/or property. Advisories, watches and warnings. all relayed through trusted media outlets, your smartphone, weather.gov or a NOAA weather radio. Meteorologist Joe Martucci explains what to know, and how to react, when one is issued.

Ancient, 15,000-year-old viruses identified frozen in melting glaciers

