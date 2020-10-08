All motor vehicle commission facilities to close for Columbus Day, officials said

State officials on Thursday announced that all state Motor Vehicle Commission facilities will be closed Monday.
All MVC facilities, including licensing and vehicle centers, driver testing sites and inspection stations will be closed in recognition of the Columbus Day holiday, according to a news release from the state.
Regular business hours will be in effect for the rest of the week at all facilities, officials said.
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
