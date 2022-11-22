 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

All lanes on Delaware Memorial Bridge open in time for Thanksgiving travels

  • 0
Delaware Memorial Bridge Rehab

All lanes on the Delaware Memorial Bridge have been reopened in time for Thanksgiving travels.

 Delaware River and Bay Authority, provided

This year's Thanksgiving travel season will be the biggest since the start of the pandemic and the third largest for travel in the last 20 years. CNN's Pete Muntean reports on the viral tips and hacks to beat the holiday rush.

All lanes of the Delaware Memorial Bridge have been reopened just in time for Thanksgiving after phase one of a driving surface rehabilitation project was completed two days ahead of schedule, the Delaware River and Bay Authority said Tuesday.

The right two lanes from the midpoint of the New Jersey-bound span back to the Delaware side are now fully rebuilt, DRBA Executive Director Tom Cook said in a news release.

Planners and workers "set an ambitious schedule of 78 calendar days for completion and exceeded it," Cook said.

The $71 million project was completed by UHPC Solutions North America LLC.

The second phase of the project, which will rehabilitate the left two lanes of the same structure, will start in February and conclude before Memorial Day weekend, the DRBA said.

The right two lanes from the midpoint of the New Jersey-bound span to the New Jersey side will be completed during the third and final phase of the bridge rehab project, which is estimated to start after Labor Day 2023 and end a week before next year's Thanksgiving.

Contact Selena Vazquez:

609-272-7225

svazquez@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Massive village built for soccer fans in Qatar

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News