All lanes on Delaware Memorial Bridge open in time for Thanksgiving travels

All lanes of the Delaware Memorial Bridge have been reopened just in time for Thanksgiving after phase one of a driving surface rehabilitation project was completed two days ahead of schedule, the Delaware River and Bay Authority said Tuesday.

The right two lanes from the midpoint of the New Jersey-bound span back to the Delaware side are now fully rebuilt, DRBA Executive Director Tom Cook said in a news release.

Planners and workers "set an ambitious schedule of 78 calendar days for completion and exceeded it," Cook said.

The $71 million project was completed by UHPC Solutions North America LLC.

The second phase of the project, which will rehabilitate the left two lanes of the same structure, will start in February and conclude before Memorial Day weekend, the DRBA said.

The right two lanes from the midpoint of the New Jersey-bound span to the New Jersey side will be completed during the third and final phase of the bridge rehab project, which is estimated to start after Labor Day 2023 and end a week before next year's Thanksgiving.