Alkaline Trio to headline first session of Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival has its second headlining musical act.

Jon Henderson, CEO of event promoter Good Time Tricycle and the producer of the multi-day beer fest, announced Sunday afternoon that Alkaline Trio will be the other headlining act, joining New Found Glory, which he announced Thursday.

The 2022 event will be held June 4 and 5, and is at Bader Field for the second year in a row. Session No. 1 will be 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, and Session No. 2 will be noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Alkaline Trio will headline the Saturday session, and New Found Glory on Sunday. Other musical acts have yet to be announced.

The festival, which started in 2006, will feature about 150 breweries and more than 600 different beers, Henderson said.

Last year’s event, held on a Friday night and two sessions Saturday at Bader Field, was spread throughout the event area, featuring a blend of vendors and beer tables, carnival games and multiple stages for music.

Henderson said there will be something planned for Friday, June 3, which he said will be announced in January.