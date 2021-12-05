Alkaline Trio to headline first session of Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival has its second headlining musical act.
Jon Henderson, CEO of event promoter Good Time Tricycle and the producer of the multi-day beer fest, announced Sunday afternoon that Alkaline Trio will be the other headlining act, joining New Found Glory, which he announced Thursday.
The 2022 event will be held June 4 and 5, and is at Bader Field for the second year in a row. Session No. 1 will be 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, and Session No. 2 will be noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Alkaline Trio will headline the Saturday session, and New Found Glory on Sunday. Other musical acts have yet to be announced.
ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival is an outdoor festival now.
The festival, which started in 2006, will feature about 150 breweries and more than 600 different beers, Henderson said.
Last year’s event, held on a Friday night and two sessions Saturday at Bader Field, was spread throughout the event area, featuring a blend of vendors and beer tables, carnival games and multiple stages for music.
ATLANTIC CITY — The sun was already beating high in the sky as the runners rounded the last …
Henderson said there will be something planned for Friday, June 3, which he said will be announced in January.
Tickets are available at acbeerfest.com/tickets and can be purchased beginning Dec. 12 at Joe Canal’s Discount Liquor in Egg Harbor Township. Tickets purchased before Feb. 2 will be $65 plus tax and fees, and will increase to $70 plus tax and fees after.
VIP tickets, priced at $135, will include early entry, a $10 Uber voucher for the festival, access to the VIP Chill Tent, a swag bag and more.
PHOTOS from the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival
060621-pac-nws-beerfest
060621-pac-nws-beerfest
060621-pac-nws-beerfest
060621-pac-nws-beerfest
060621-pac-nws-beerfest
060621-pac-nws-beerfest
060621-pac-nws-beerfest
060621-pac-nws-beerfest
060621-pac-nws-beerfest
060621-pac-nws-beerfest
060621-pac-nws-beerfest
060621-pac-nws-beerfest
060621-pac-nws-beerfest
060621-pac-nws-beerfest
060621-pac-nws-beerfest
060621-pac-nws-beerfest
060621-pac-nws-beerfest
060621-pac-nws-beerfest
060621-pac-nws-beerfest
060621-pac-nws-beerfest
060621-pac-nws-beerfest
060621-pac-nws-beerfest
060621-pac-nws-beerfest
060621-pac-nws-beerfest
060621-pac-nws-beerfest
060621-pac-nws-beerfest
060621-pac-nws-beerfest
060621-pac-nws-beerfest
060621-pac-nws-beerfest
060621-pac-nws-beerfest
060621-pac-nws-beerfest
060621-pac-nws-beerfest
060621-pac-nws-beerfest
060621-pac-nws-beerfest
060621-pac-nws-beerfest
060621-pac-nws-beerfest
060621-pac-nws-beerfest
060621-pac-nws-beerfest
060621-pac-nws-beerfest
060621-pac-nws-beerfest
060621-pac-nws-beerfest
060621-pac-nws-beerfest
060621-pac-nws-beerfest
060621-pac-nws-beerfest
060621-pac-nws-beerfest
060621-pac-nws-beerfest
060621-pac-nws-beerfest
060621-pac-nws-beerfest
060621-pac-nws-beerfest
060621-pac-nws-beerfest
060621-pac-nws-beerfest
060621-pac-nws-beerfest
060621-pac-nws-beerfest
060621-pac-nws-beerfest
060621-pac-nws-beerfest
060621-pac-nws-beerfest
060621-pac-nws-beerfest
060621-pac-nws-beerfest
060621-pac-nws-beerfest
060621-pac-nws-beerfest
060621-pac-nws-beerfest
060621-pac-nws-beerfest
060621-pac-nws-beerfest
060621-pac-nws-beerfest
060621-pac-nws-beerfest
060621-pac-nws-beerfest
060621-pac-nws-beerfest
060621-pac-nws-beerfest
060621-pac-nws-beerfest
060621-pac-nws-beerfest
060621-pac-nws-beerfest
060621-pac-nws-beerfest
060621-pac-nws-beerfest
060621-pac-nws-beerfest
Contact John Russo:
609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.