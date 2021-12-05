 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alkaline Trio to headline first session of Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival
0 comments
top story

Alkaline Trio to headline first session of Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival

{{featured_button_text}}
A.C. Beer Fest 2021

The Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival was held June 4-5, 2021, at Bader Field. Previous festivals were held at the Atlantic City Convention Center.

 MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival has its second headlining musical act.

Jon Henderson, CEO of event promoter Good Time Tricycle and the producer of the multi-day beer fest, announced Sunday afternoon that Alkaline Trio will be the other headlining act, joining New Found Glory, which he announced Thursday.

The 2022 event will be held June 4 and 5, and is at Bader Field for the second year in a row. Session No. 1 will be 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, and Session No. 2 will be noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Alkaline Trio will headline the Saturday session, and New Found Glory on Sunday. Other musical acts have yet to be announced.

The festival, which started in 2006, will feature about 150 breweries and more than 600 different beers, Henderson said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Last year’s event, held on a Friday night and two sessions Saturday at Bader Field, was spread throughout the event area, featuring a blend of vendors and beer tables, carnival games and multiple stages for music.

Henderson said there will be something planned for Friday, June 3, which he said will be announced in January.

Tickets are available at acbeerfest.com/tickets and can be purchased beginning Dec. 12 at Joe Canal’s Discount Liquor in Egg Harbor Township. Tickets purchased before Feb. 2 will be $65 plus tax and fees, and will increase to $70 plus tax and fees after.

VIP tickets, priced at $135, will include early entry, a $10 Uber voucher for the festival, access to the VIP Chill Tent, a swag bag and more.

Contact John Russo:

609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell’s ongoing feud

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News