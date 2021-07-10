Alfie the swan relocated to Lacey zoo to avoid being put down

Alfie the swan will not be euthanized.

On Saturday, it was announced that Alfie, his companion and six offspring will be relocated to the Popcorn Park animal refuge in the Forked River section of Lacey Township. The swan, considered a fixture in Brick Township by residents, became the center of debate last week when federal wildlife officials deemed it too aggressive and recommended it be put down.

The only way to avoid that, according to a report from New Jersey News 12, was for a permit to be acquired allowing the relocation.

State Sen. Jim Holzapfel, and Assemblymen Greg McGuckin and John Catalona, all R-Ocean, praised the efforts of members of the community who spearheaded the transfer.

"Alfie is beloved by many in our community," the trio said in a news release, "and our legislative office has been working with both the NJDEP (New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection) and the USDA (U.S. Department of Agriculture) to find a solution to prevent him from having to be euthanized.

"We are ecstatic that the USDA and Popcorn Park were able to work with us to successfully save Alfie."

In the report, residents argued that Alfie was protecting its young in Brick's Seawood Harbor. Others said the swan became defensive as a result of fast-moving water vehicles and people taunting the animals.

