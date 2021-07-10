 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alfie the swan relocated to Lacey zoo to avoid being put down
0 comments
top story

Alfie the swan relocated to Lacey zoo to avoid being put down

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Ocean icon.jpg

Mainland vs Lacey Township in the first round of the girls volleyball playoff game at Mainland Regional High School Monday April 12, 2021.

Alfie the swan will not be euthanized.

On Saturday, it was announced that Alfie, his companion and six offspring will be relocated to the Popcorn Park animal refuge in the Forked River section of Lacey Township. The swan, considered a fixture in Brick Township by residents, became the center of debate last week when federal wildlife officials deemed it too aggressive and recommended it be put down.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The only way to avoid that, according to a report from New Jersey News 12, was for a permit to be acquired allowing the relocation.

State Sen. Jim Holzapfel, and Assemblymen Greg McGuckin and John Catalona, all R-Ocean, praised the efforts of members of the community who spearheaded the transfer.

"Alfie is beloved by many in our community," the trio said in a news release, "and our legislative office has been working with both the NJDEP (New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection) and the USDA (U.S. Department of Agriculture) to find a solution to prevent him from having to be euthanized.

"We are ecstatic that the USDA and Popcorn Park were able to work with us to successfully save Alfie."

In the report, residents argued that Alfie was protecting its young in Brick's Seawood Harbor. Others said the swan became defensive as a result of fast-moving water vehicles and people taunting the animals.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden tells Putin 'to act' against ransomware groups

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News