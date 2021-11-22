Aldi's pitches to Somers Point a new supermarket in town

Somers Point City Administrator Jason Frost said that beyond the presentation at the September Council meeting there is nothing officially happening between the city and Provco Partners for Aldi’s.

“The attorney made the presentation to the City Council and that is it,” said Frost. “The next step would be, if they wanted, to file a formal submission and make an application with the Planning Board. It would need to be reviewed by our redevelopment attorney, Jim Franklin, as well. The attorney for Provco making an application for a formal submission of the project to the Somers Point Planning Board would get the process moving, but as of now, there is nothing scheduled.”

Mayor Jack Glasser said there is nothing concrete that has been decided following the Sept. 9 meeting approving Provco as the proposed redeveloper. The mayor added that all drainage issues would need to be resolved prior to any improvements being done.

“Some of the strip shopping areas in the city were built years before there were regulations about drainage and storm runoff. All of those factors would need to be considered ahead of anything else,” Glasser said.

There is currently no additional date for Provco Partners to appear before City Council. The Walgreens at Groveland Avenue and New Road continues to operate as a pharmacy.

Aldi’s is a German grocery store chain with more than 9,000 supermarkets in 20 countries, including one on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township. It was opened by two brothers, Karl and Theo Albrecht in 1946 in Essen, Germany, according to the company’s website. The name is short for Albrecht Discount.