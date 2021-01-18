Alder Avenue MIddle School instructor teaches local history from the historical society

Using Google Meet, Cottelli shared with his students historical pictures of the township that can be found inside a book by June Sheridan and Lynn Wood titled “Journey Through Time: A Pictorial History of Egg Harbor Township,” while giving them details about various township neighborhoods.

Cottelli came up with the idea of teaching his Tuesday history class from the historical society during the first week of December because he was looking for a place that might hold his students’ attention that was within the state besides his kitchen.

“It’s our history. I’m trying to share it before we lose it,” said Cottelli, who added that before he started doing his class there, he last visited the historical society in spring 2019.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cottelli said it was easy to receive permission from his school district and the historical museum to do his class from there.

Four classes that cover more than 100 students tune in virtually to see him at the historical society.

Brick for late Tony Canale put in EHT Historical Society walkway EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A brick was placed Monday in the memorial walkway at the Greate Egg Ha…

“The people here at the museum have been nothing but gracious and welcoming, above and beyond,” Cottelli said.

Cottelli reached out to Tamara M. Lamb, the chair of the historical society’s board of directors, who brought the idea to the school board.