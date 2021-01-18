Alder Avenue MIddle School instructor teaches local history from the historical society

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Brian Cottelli loves history so much that he took advantage of the mandatory virtual remote learning to teach his Alder Avenue Middle School eighth-grade students about the place where they live.
Instead of teaching from the kitchen in his home, Cottelli, 46, spends Tuesdays teaching history from the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society on West Jersey Avenue and includes local history in his lessons.
“I’m trying to bring local history into my classroom for my students. Not being able to work with them hand-in-hand in the classroom has been difficult. I think bringing me to the history may help get them interested and keep them interested,” said Cottelli, who has been a teacher for 20 years with 18 years in the township’s school district.
On a recent Tuesday, Cottelli stood with his American flag bandana covering his nose and his mouth in front of his two laptops with his iPhone in the middle. He stood in front of a hutch that celebrates 300 years from 1664 to 1964 and includes artifacts from schools.
During the virtual remote history lesson, Cottelli picked up one of his laptops and walked over to a couple of models that were on a table to his left.
Cottelli showed his students two building replicas. One was of the old Bargaintown School from 1873. The other was of an old post office that was in Bargaintown at one time.
Using Google Meet, Cottelli shared with his students historical pictures of the township that can be found inside a book by June Sheridan and Lynn Wood titled “Journey Through Time: A Pictorial History of Egg Harbor Township,” while giving them details about various township neighborhoods.
Cottelli came up with the idea of teaching his Tuesday history class from the historical society during the first week of December because he was looking for a place that might hold his students’ attention that was within the state besides his kitchen.
“It’s our history. I’m trying to share it before we lose it,” said Cottelli, who added that before he started doing his class there, he last visited the historical society in spring 2019.
Cottelli said it was easy to receive permission from his school district and the historical museum to do his class from there.
Four classes that cover more than 100 students tune in virtually to see him at the historical society.
“The people here at the museum have been nothing but gracious and welcoming, above and beyond,” Cottelli said.
Cottelli reached out to Tamara M. Lamb, the chair of the historical society’s board of directors, who brought the idea to the school board.
There are people in the township who don’t know what is at the historical society or what it has to offer, Lamb said.
“Everybody was on board with it, thought it was a great idea. We are always looking for a way to include students and get them more involved,” said Lamb, who added she loved that Cottelli thought outside the box. “It’s hard to get them engaged and excited about what we are excited about.”
The historical society is currently open to the general public from 1 to 3 p.m. every Sunday, and by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, Lamb said.
Cottelli says he believes his eighth-grade students will get a closer look at the historical society’s artifacts by having him there. They may not have known that the historical society even existed.
The biggest challenge to teaching his class there was a lack of Wi-Fi, which he solved by using the personal hotspot on his phone to connect to the internet.
“We are getting more local history in general by me being here,” Cottelli said.
“I was like a kid in a candy store. ... I tried to share my enthusiasm and my excitement for being here.”
