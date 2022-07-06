Alarming rate of fatal car crashes continues throughout pandemic, report says

New Jersey roads, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, have become increasingly deadly despite fewer cars venturing the state’s roads.

But it’s not just the Garden State.

Since the pandemic began, American roads have seen more fatalities, even while there’s been mostly less traffic activity, according to a newly publicized report.

The data comes as many Americans resume pre-pandemic travel behaviors, especially in summer, when more Americans are predicted to return to the road for vacations and other types of trips.

AAA predicted nearly 47.9 million Americans would travel 50 miles or more from their homes for Independence Day weekend, a 3.7% increase over 2021. However, travel volumes were expected to be shy of 2019 levels.

Egg Harbor Township police Capt. Fred Spano said the trend is likely caused by police policy changes throughout the pandemic.

Many departments, like Egg Harbor Township’s, instructed their officers to limit contact with the public, a means of social distancing intended to help slow the coronavirus’ spread. Drivers likely found it enticing to take risks behind the wheel because they’d be less likely to receive a citation, Spano said.

“They haven’t been enforcing traffic laws, and it kind of rolled over even as the pandemic lifted,” Spano said.

The new data published by the TRIP, A National Transportation Research Nonprofit examines alarming traffic fatality trends throughout the nation since 2020, a year in which vehicular travel plummeted due to the pandemic’s restrictions.

New Jersey’s numbers reflected the national trend, with a 27% increase in fatal car accidents from 2019-21. The state’s fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles traveled rose even higher, with a 36% increase.

Within the past few weeks, Egg Harbor Township police have responded to at least three fatal accidents, Spano said.

Spano also reported “a huge drop” in traffic tickets being issued from 2019 to 2021, adding the department is striving to return law enforcement to where it was pre-pandemic. But even efforts to do so may be coming too late, he said.

“I think we’re dealing with the consequences now because the public knew that most police officers weren’t stopping cars,” Spano said.

Nationally, by April 2020, when daily activities stopped or were altered to curtail the coronavirus’ spread, U.S. vehicular travel was 40% lower than in April 2019. By October, travel rebounded quickly, coming within 9% of October 2019 levels, according to the report.

While the number of cars on the road dropped, fatal traffic accidents rose by 8%, from about 36,000 to 38,900. The traffic fatality rate per 100 million vehicle miles traveled increased by 21%, from 1.11 to 1.34, the report said.

That trend, according to the report, unfortunately, grew worse.

Last year, when most COVID-related restrictions continued to ease, vehicle travel increased significantly to about 3.2 trillion miles, a 10% increase over 2020 and 3% lower than 2019’s figures, according to the report. But from 2020 to 2021, traffic fatalities increased again, this time by 11% (from 38,824 to 42,915), roughly on pace with the 10% increase in vehicle travel during the same time and the highest number recorded since 2005.

The traffic fatality rate in 2021 rose to 1.35 fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles traveled, according to the report.

One poll found that daredevil-ish behavior might factor into the trend.

“It is possible that many of the individuals who were willing to travel — and even increase their travel — despite the health risks associated with the pandemic were already more willing than average to take other risks,” a report from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety said.

In February, the foundation surveyed motorists on their driving habits. Motorists who maintained or increased their pre-COVID travel levels indicated they were more willing to perform risky driving behavior, including speeding, not wearing a seat belt, being impaired and driving aggressively, the foundation said.

Spano said the rules of the road are starting to be enforced more midway through 2022, all while calls for action are made by the federal government.

The U.S. Department of Transportation this year developed its “National Roadway Safety Strategy,” in which the department takes aim at several suspected contributors to the increase in roadway fatalities. It includes promoting safe driving and improved infrastructure to help reduce fatal crashes.

“AAA urges state, local and tribal leaders to fully leverage the programs within the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to implement the Safe System Approach when developing their transportation programs,” said Jake Nelson, AAA’s director of traffic safety advocacy and research. “We cannot fail to act at this juncture. AAA calls on government leaders to move beyond claims that ‘safety is priority number one’ to real-world actions that prove it.”

Local police departments have been concerned about unsafe driving, as well.

In Absecon, police Chief JR Laughlin has, on multiple occasions, notified City Council that the department is getting speeder complaints from those in town. Signage has been posted to encourage safe driving habits, and officers are keeping an eye out, ready to enforce speed limits.

Car-on-car crashes aren’t the only types of accidents on the rise.

Bicycle and pedestrian fatalities increased significantly over pre-pandemic levels. From 2019 to 2021, the number of U.S. pedestrians killed increased by 18% (from 6,205 to 7,342), and the number of bicyclists killed increased by 16% (from 846 to 985).