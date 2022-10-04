Alan Jackson postpones Atlantic City concert due to health issues

ATLANTIC CITY — Facing health issues, country musician Alan Jackson is postponing his stop at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall on Friday.
The music icon is dealing with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disorder, also known as CMT, Boardwalk Hall said Tuesday in announcing the postponement.
Jackson, 63, has been living with the condition for several years. According to the Mayo Clinic, CMT is a degenerative nerve disease that usually appears in adolescence or early adulthood. Symptoms include muscle weakness, decreased muscle size, decreased sensation, hammertoes and high arches.
Jackson said in a statement Tuesday he's been trying to fight through his health issues.
"I hoped I’d be able to be there; I hate to disappoint my fans,” Jackson said. “I tried as much as I could to play this show at this time.”
Fans are advised to keep their tickets given they'll be honored once a new date is announced for next year. More information should be emailed to ticketholders soon, Boardwalk Hall said.
