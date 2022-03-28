Al Sharpton, other leaders to speak in Atlantic City Monday on April voting rights march

ATLANTIC CITY — Both community and faith-based leaders on Monday will pledge their support of a voting rights march to be held in Newark next month.
Rev. Al Sharpton, the founder of National Action Network; Laurance Hamm, chairman of People Organization for Progress; and Brother Steven L. Young, president of NAN-South Jersey Atlantic City, will speak from the Civil Rights Garden, on Martin Luther King Boulevard, at 1 p.m.
The march is scheduled for April 4, the anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination. It has been endorsed by 125 various organizations, including workers' unions and the NAACP.
The march is being held in light of efforts nationwide to pass voting legislation many argue targets Black and minority communities.
