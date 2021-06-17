Airshow returning to Atlantic City on Aug. 18

ATLANTIC CITY — The 18th annual Atlantic City Airshow has been confirmed for Wednesday, August 18.
The event, canceled last year due to COVID-19, will feature a demonstration from the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds for the first time in 40 years.
"We are thrilled to host the 2021 Atlantic City Airshow and we are so grateful for our partners and supporters who have returned to help make all the moving parts of this event come together and run smoothly," Greater Atlantic City Chamber President Michael Chait said in a news release. "The marketing firepower and reach of Meet AC and the graciousness of Borgata to once again provide rooms for the performers enable us to once again put on a first-rate show."
COVID-19 restrictions left the fate of the airshow uncertain over the last few months, with officials like Chait concerned that an event that annually brings more than 100,000 to the beach wouldn't be possible. Gov. Phil Murphy's recent reopening of the state. however, changed that.
Also included in the show will be the GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team, the Unites States Army Parachute Team and U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team.
Additionally, the event is partnering with the New Jersey Hospital Association to honor healthcare workers across the state.
"Welcoming back this extraordinary event to all the communities and patriotic spectators stretching across the tri-state region is a symbolic milestone for everyone after having to cancel last year," Borgata President and Chief Operating Officer Melonie Johnson said. "Borgata has been a proud sponsor of the Atlantic City Airshow for the past 18 years, and we are honored to take part in the festivities once again and serve as the host resort celebrating and entertaining all the aerial demonstration teams and attending members of the military."
GALLERY: Atlantic City Airshow through the years
