Airshow returning to Atlantic City on Aug. 18

ATLANTIC CITY — The 18th annual Atlantic City Airshow has been confirmed for Wednesday, August 18.

The event, canceled last year due to COVID-19, will feature a demonstration from the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds for the first time in 40 years.

"We are thrilled to host the 2021 Atlantic City Airshow and we are so grateful for our partners and supporters who have returned to help make all the moving parts of this event come together and run smoothly," Greater Atlantic City Chamber President Michael Chait said in a news release. "The marketing firepower and reach of Meet AC and the graciousness of Borgata to once again provide rooms for the performers enable us to once again put on a first-rate show."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

COVID-19 restrictions left the fate of the airshow uncertain over the last few months, with officials like Chait concerned that an event that annually brings more than 100,000 to the beach wouldn't be possible. Gov. Phil Murphy's recent reopening of the state. however, changed that.

Also included in the show will be the GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team, the Unites States Army Parachute Team and U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team.

Additionally, the event is partnering with the New Jersey Hospital Association to honor healthcare workers across the state.