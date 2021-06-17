 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Airshow returning to Atlantic City on Aug. 18
0 comments
featured

Airshow returning to Atlantic City on Aug. 18

{{featured_button_text}}
atlantic city airshow

US Air Force Thunderbirds perform during the Atlantic City Air show Thunder Over the Boardwalk Wednesday, Aug 19, 2009., as seen from the water.

 Vernon Ogrodnek

ATLANTIC CITY — The 18th annual Atlantic City Airshow has been confirmed for Wednesday, August 18.

The event, canceled last year due to COVID-19, will feature a demonstration from the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds for the first time in 40 years.

"We are thrilled to host the 2021 Atlantic City Airshow and we are so grateful for our partners and supporters who have returned to help make all the moving parts of this event come together and run smoothly," Greater Atlantic City Chamber President Michael Chait said in a news release. "The marketing firepower and reach of Meet AC and the graciousness of Borgata to once again provide rooms for the performers enable us to once again put on a first-rate show."

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

COVID-19 restrictions left the fate of the airshow uncertain over the last few months, with officials like Chait concerned that an event that annually brings more than 100,000 to the beach wouldn't be possible. Gov. Phil Murphy's recent reopening of the state. however, changed that.

Also included in the show will be the GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team, the Unites States Army Parachute Team and U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team.

Additionally, the event is partnering with the New Jersey Hospital Association to honor healthcare workers across the state.

"Welcoming back this extraordinary event to all the communities and patriotic spectators stretching across the tri-state region is a symbolic milestone for everyone after having to cancel last year," Borgata President and Chief Operating Officer Melonie Johnson said. "Borgata has been a proud sponsor of the Atlantic City Airshow for the past 18 years, and we are honored to take part in the festivities once again and serve as the host resort celebrating and entertaining all the aerial demonstration teams and attending members of the military."

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert cautions: NY should've waited to reopen

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News