These are the events The Press of Atlantic City will be watching this week.
MONDAY:
- Pleasantville City Council will meet, and one of the topics on the agenda is the proposed trash transfer station.
TUESDAY:
- The Philadelphia Flyers Community Caravan continues, this time making a stop in Ocean City starting at 5 p.m. The mobile pep rally will include giveaways and the chance to see Gritty. See photos from their previous stop in North Wildwood on July 20.
WEDNESDAY:
- The Atlantic City Airshow returns. The show will begin at 11 a.m. and run until about 3 p.m. Check out what you need to know if you're attending the event. If you can't make it Wednesday, practice will run from 10:30 a.m. to about 3 p.m. Tuesday.
THURSDAY:
- The Barefoot Country Music Fest kicks off at 6 p.m.. The four-day festival will run through Sunday. Friday-Sunday's lineups will each begin at 1 p.m. Headliners are Carrie Underwood, Zac Brown Band, Dan + Shay and Lynyrd Skynyrd. Check out what you need to know if you're attending any of the four days.
SATURDAY:
- The state's due date for towns to pass marijuana laws.
- KISS will be playing at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.
