OCEAN CITY — Aviation fans were treated to a fun day Saturday at the Airport Festival in Ocean City 2023.
The grounds of the airport at 26th Street and Bay Avenue were filled with unusual and vintage planes flown in World War II to helicopters and warbirds. Team Fastrax did a parachute demonstration at noon, with City Solicitor Dottie McCrosson joining in the jump.
The crowd was able to enjoy the different food vendors, music, vehicle displays and children's activities, all while taking in sunny, late-summer weather. A half-mile “Runway Run/Walk” followed the skydiving jump.
The Parachute Pyrotechnic Show was planned for Saturday evening, featuring the Team Fastrax jumping from their aircraft 6,000 feet above the beach and Boardwalk while flying in formation with multi-colored projectile pyrotechnics.
The festival will continue at 1 p.m. Sunday with the Boardwalk Aerobatic Air Show. This show will feature stunt pilots flying over the beach and Boardwalk. The show is best viewed between Fifth and 14th streets.
No rain date is scheduled for Sunday, and the performances may be canceled in case of inclement weather.
