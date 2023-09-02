LOWER TOWNSHIP — Thom Richard turned in the cockpit, gave a big thumbs-up and told the crowd to hold onto its hats.

The warning only helped a little, as a few hats still flew off some heads when he fired up his Curtiss P-40 Warhawk.

Richard slowly maneuvered the fighter jet toward the runway, where his takeoff was met with "oohs" and "aahs" shortly after noon on a sunny Saturday at the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum at Cape May Airport. It was an exciting atmosphere on the second day of the four-day 27th annual AirFest.

Hundreds gathered inside and outside the historic World War II hangar Saturday. About 25 planes were scattered outside — with more inside — offering a unique, up-close and hands-on experience for guests. Some of the larger models, like the DC-3 and the C53 Skytrooper, offered guests a chance to board the crafts at the price of a donation.

Food trucks, vendors and demonstrations also were planned for the AirFest, which ends Monday. American Historical Theater is putting on shows each day that feature famous historical figures in aviation such as Amelia Earhart and Bessie Coleman.

"We don't have a huge budget, and I think it's become a thing to do for Labor Day weekend for folks," said Bruce Fournier, the museum's chief operating officer. "We're ecstatic about the turnout and the weather. Everyone is smiling."

The Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum opened in 1997, and the AirFest was first held in 1996. That first event was a one-day fly-in and pancake breakfast, said Fournier, who has been the museum’s manager for 14 years. Proceeds from that show helped fund a lot of the renovations to Hangar No. 1, which houses the museum's artifacts. The event has evolved into a four-day affair on Labor Day weekend.

Hangar No. 1 was built by the U.S. Navy during World War II following Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. The purpose was to train dive-bomb pilots.

Forty-two trainees died during that time, and one of the many things funded with proceeds from the AirFest is a memorial to them, Fournier said. AirFest also funds the upkeep of the hangar, which is made entirely of wood and on the New Jersey and National Register of Historic Places.

"We're a nonprofit foundation, and this is our largest fundraiser," Fournier said. "Last year, we replaced half of the main hangar roof. It's such a big project, we're doing it in two phases. So in October, we're gonna close to do the other half. So hopefully they can bang that out in a month, and we can re-open for our Christmas at the Hanger in November."

'A horrendous dog fight'

Fournier said he was fortunate to connect with Richard, who flies around the country and does about 15 or 20 shows a year in his Curtiss P-40 Warhawk. Richard, the chief instructor for Wardbird Adventures in Ninety Six, South Carolina, recently wrapped up a show in Canada so he agreed to stop in Lower Township on his way home to bring a unique fighter jet to the AirFest.

The Warhawk has been in Richard's possession since 2018. A meticulous, 10-plus-year, multi-million dollar restoration brought the battle-tested craft back to life. It was one of the stars of this weekend.

"For not being an air show, just a display with fly-bys, this is fantastic," said Richard, who was attending AirFest for the first time.

Richard was flying a 1942 model of the Warhawk that was commissioned in 1943 in Buffalo, New York, and flown to New Guinea to join the U.S. Air Force 49th Fighter Group during WWII. The pilot of this fighter Joel Thorvaldson, who died in 2014.

"He got into a horrendous dog fight, shot down a (Japanese Mitsubishi A6M Zero) fighter and a (Mitsubishi G4M3 Model 34 BETTY) bomber, and got a second probable Zero," Richard said. "So this aircraft actually has pedigree, something that's very unusual that you don't see that much of, because most of the aircraft with actual combat history were left in theater to be recycled."

Thorvaldson took a round to the engine and was forced to put the fighter down in a field next to a river, injuring his arm. He was found the next day by members of his group, who lowered a raft that he used to float down river for five days, evading enemy capture before being picked up by Australian allies. More than 60 years later, Thorvaldson got a Purple Heart because his injury was sustained by enemy fire, Richard said.

The Warhawk was rediscovered in the jungle in the 1990s, restored by an Australian recovery crew that flew it again in 2009.

"I had to do a lot of arm-twisting of the former owner to let me have it," Richard said.

'Lift! Lift! Lift!'

Dick Crawford was brought back to when he was just a kid. He marveled as Richard took off in his Warhawk and got excited when the jet made a turn to fly by the crowd.

"Lift! Lift! Lift!" he said, cheering on the Warhawk as it ascended.

Crawford, 82, had a dream of flying since he was 5 years old.

"In order to get a license, it's thousands and thousands of dollars. I just never got around to it," Crawford said. "I'm not too old, according to the FAA. I've always dreamed."

Crawford, who considers himself an amateur aviation buff, has been a patron of the museum for about 20 years. He comes to AirFest almost every year.

Mike DeLaurentis, 43, of Ambler, Pennsylvania, went to AirFest several years ago. He was there again Saturday with his wife, Kate, and children Anna, Vincent and Leo.

"We think planes are as cool as anybody does," said DeLaurentis while admiring the Warhawk. Vincent especially loved the toothy grin of the paint job on Richard's plane

"The kids really think (the planes are) neat," DeLaurentis said.

Matt Thomas, 37, of Princeton, got out of the DC-3. His three sons — Ben, Zach and Joshua — loved being able to walk into the cockpit of the airliner.

"Last year, there weren't any planes you could go in," said Ben, 11.

Matt Thomas said the family are just general history buffs.

"It's something to do, it's interesting and it gets their attention," Matt said of the education aspect.

"It's great to bring all this history into one spot."

Note: AirFest continues Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $18 for adults, $14 for children 3-12 and free for children 3-and-under, active members and active-duty military personnel.

