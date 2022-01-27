 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Airbnb reports success in stopping large, rowdy parties in New Jersey
Airbnb reports success in stopping large, rowdy parties in New Jersey

 Mohamed Ahmed Soliman/Dreamstime/TNS

Airbnb's initiative to help prevent disruptive and unauthorized parties at its rental properties is paying off in New Jersey, according to the company.

New data released by Airbnb shows it blocked attempts by 10,000 people in New Jersey from booking rentals in 2021, according to a news release.

The company's efforts follow rising complaints of large, rowdy parties in rentals, affecting neighbors' quality of life.

In Atlantic City, the transient rental business has irked residents, citing issues with parking and noise. City Council had been preparing to weaken ordinances governing transient rentals but voted against the idea last month, saying its legal team should go back to the negotiating table in a lawsuit over the city’s actions.

The online vacation rental company first started cracking down on large parties at its properties in 2020 to protect public health in the COVID-19 pandemic's first year, instituting a policy that bars anyone under 25 from booking. The policy specifically targets those under 25 who do not have positive rental reviews with other Airbnb properties.

Airbnb has also taken steps to prevent large house parties for holidays, including the Fourth of July, Halloween and New Year's Eve. Last year, more than 8,000 people were barred from renting Airbnbs in New Jersey during those holidays, the release said, citing the company's policy that prevents single-night entire-home bookings.

"The great majority of guests treat their hosts’ homes and neighbors with the utmost respect," company spokesperson Lisa Cohen said. "These initiatives are about trying to find the needles in the haystacks and stop potentially disruptive parties in service to our Hosts and neighbors."

Airbnb's no-party policies have cost the company some business, Cohen said, but it's a tradeoff Airbnb is willing to make to keep people safe and protect property owners from considerable messes and damage.

"Our trust team is constantly striving for more precise ways to target disruptive behavior that has no place on our platform, and we look forward to sharing those out within the coming year," Cohen said.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

