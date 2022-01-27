Airbnb reports success in stopping large, rowdy parties in New Jersey

Airbnb has also taken steps to prevent large house parties for holidays, including the Fourth of July, Halloween and New Year's Eve. Last year, more than 8,000 people were barred from renting Airbnbs in New Jersey during those holidays, the release said, citing the company's policy that prevents single-night entire-home bookings.

"The great majority of guests treat their hosts’ homes and neighbors with the utmost respect," company spokesperson Lisa Cohen said. "These initiatives are about trying to find the needles in the haystacks and stop potentially disruptive parties in service to our Hosts and neighbors."

Airbnb's no-party policies have cost the company some business, Cohen said, but it's a tradeoff Airbnb is willing to make to keep people safe and protect property owners from considerable messes and damage.

"Our trust team is constantly striving for more precise ways to target disruptive behavior that has no place on our platform, and we look forward to sharing those out within the coming year," Cohen said.

