Airbnb launches New Year’s Eve anti-party initiative

Airbnb announced on Thursday a safety initiative to prevent parties over New Year’s Eve in the wake of the latest COVID-19 spike.
Guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will be prohibited from making one-night reservations in entire-home listings on New Years Eve throughout the United States, according to a news release. Additionally, it will implement more stringent restrictions on one and two-night reservations that may pose heightened risk for parties.
Airbnb announced last week that it will be prohibiting one-night reservations over Halloween…
