Airbnb implements Summer of Responsible Travel campaign to combat July 4 parties

Airbnb has launched an eight-point Summer of Responsible Travel plan that will combat July 4 parties at home listings in New Jersey and throughout the country.

Effective Monday, April 12, guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will be prohibited from making one-night reservations in entire-home listings in the United States during July 4 weekend, according to the home-hosting site.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Guests who have a history of positive reviews on Airbnb or who already booked their one-night reservation will not be subject to the new restriction.

Superhosts concerned about parties can also receive discounts for noise detection devices that flag if decibel levels reach a certain level, according to Airbnb.

“The Summer of Responsible Travel plan includes new tools to help travelers and hosts stay healthier, systems to crack down on bad behavior and more help for people if some part of their trip doesn’t go as planned,” the website states.

Contact CJ Fairfield: 609-272-7239 Cfairfield@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPress_CJ

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.