Airbnb implements Summer of Responsible Travel campaign to combat July 4 parties
top story

Airbnb implements Summer of Responsible Travel campaign to combat July 4 parties

Airbnb properties

Officials in some shore towns are left to map out their own regulations on how to hold hosts responsible for Airbnb-style rentals.

 Press archives

Airbnb has launched an eight-point Summer of Responsible Travel plan that will combat July 4 parties at home listings in New Jersey and throughout the country.

Effective Monday, April 12, guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will be prohibited from making one-night reservations in entire-home listings in the United States during July 4 weekend, according to the home-hosting site.

Guests who have a history of positive reviews on Airbnb or who already booked their one-night reservation will not be subject to the new restriction.

Superhosts concerned about parties can also receive discounts for noise detection devices that flag if decibel levels reach a certain level, according to Airbnb.

“The Summer of Responsible Travel plan includes new tools to help travelers and hosts stay healthier, systems to crack down on bad behavior and more help for people if some part of their trip doesn’t go as planned,” the website states.

