Air quality alert in effect for ozone as wildfire smoke fills the sky

The wheezing or shortness of breath you may have Tuesday is from poor quality, but not due to the wildfire smoke that's moving into the area.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has issued an air quality alert for all of the shore counties, Cumberland, Salem, Gloucester, Burlington and Middlesex counties through the day. Air quality unhealthy for sensitive groups, known as a code orange, was forecasted.

Through Tuesday morning, air quality levels were underneath that code orange criteria, but were in the "moderate" range, meaning that air quality may be harmful for extremely sensitive groups.

A stagnant airmass, with high pressure overhead will increase the amount of ozone in the air. Ground ozone develops from the interaction between oxides of nitrogen and volatile organic compounds like cars, power plants, boilers and more, and ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun. Upper level ozone is formed naturally through the interaction of UV radiation from the sun and oxygen and is generally known as "good zone".