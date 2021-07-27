Air quality alert in effect for ozone as wildfire smoke fills the sky

The wheezing or shortness of breath you may experience Tuesday is the result of poor air quality, but not due to the wildfire smoke that's again moving into the area.
The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has issued an air quality alert for all of the shore counties, as well as Cumberland, Salem, Gloucester, Burlington and Middlesex counties throughout the day. Air quality unhealthy for sensitive groups, known as a code orange, was forecasted.
Through Tuesday morning, air quality levels were underneath that code orange criteria, but were in the "moderate" range, meaning that air quality may be harmful for extremely sensitive groups.
A stagnant airmass, with high pressure overhead will increase the amount of ozone in the air. Ground ozone develops from the interaction between oxides of nitrogen and volatile organic compounds emitted from cars, power plants, boilers and more, and ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun. Upper level ozone is formed naturally through the interaction of UV radiation from the sun and oxygen and is generally known as "good zone."
On hot, sunny days the amount of ozone in the air generally increases. High temperatures on the mainland were expected to reach the low 90s for the second day in a row. The shore will be in the 80s. The fourth heat wave of 2021 will be possible Wednesday, as highs near 90 at Atlantic City International Airport.
The increase is ozone is unrelated to the wildfire smoke from blazes in Central Canada and the Pacific Northwest, which threaten to bring a hazy sky Tuesday night into Thursday. Blown in by the jet stream, the river of air tens of thousands of feet in the atmosphere which separate airmasses, expect reduced visibility and a gray, brown or red hue to the sky starting Tuesday evening.
Forecasts show the highest levels of smoke in the air Tuesday evening and then again going into Thursday.
Most of this smoke will stay well aloft in the atmosphere. However, some will trickle down to the surface. Ground level smoke from wildfire smoke last week played a role in an increase in calls to AtlantiCare's network of medical facilities last week.
A thick haze continued to darken the sky Wednesday, as smoke from wildfires in central Canad…
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
