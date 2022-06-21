NJ agriculture secretary helps kick off blueberry season in Hammonton visit

HAMMONTON — Summer is in full swing — and in New Jersey, that means so is blueberry season.
State Agriculture Secretary Douglas Fisher visited Macrie Brothers Blueberry Farm on Monday to herald the beginning of blueberry season. Local and state officials watched workers pack blueberries and tried to get the word out that locally grown produce and farm products are again available all around the state.
“The blueberry harvest is one of the major highlights of the New Jersey growing season,” Fisher said in a news release. “We are known around the world for blueberries, and growers like the Macrie Brothers have fostered that well-earned reputation with their dedication and commitment to grow the highest quality fruit each year.”
Garden State farmers harvested 41 million pounds of blueberries across 7,500 acres in 2021, with a total production value of $78 million. New Jersey has annually ranked in the top six states in the country for blueberry production.
Paul Macrie, along with his brothers with his brothers Nick and Mike, owns Macrie Brothers Blueberry Farm. He said he was optimistic about the season.
“We are off to an excellent start, and we anticipate it being a good year,” Paul Macrie said. “From what we have seen early on, we think we will harvest a good volume with the juicy, larger-sized berries New Jersey is known for. We expect to be in full production mode within the next week or two.”
Marcie Brothers Blueberry Farm began growing in New Jersey in 1953 and has since grown out its 26-acre farm into an operation that spans 800 acres. It also is part of the New Jersey Blueberry Industry Advisory Council.
Blueberry season lasts through July. At the peak of the season, production reaches 250,000 to 300,000 crates per day. The New Jersey Department of Agriculture says blueberries are low in calories and rich in antioxidants and nutrients. Residents can visit findjerseyfresh.com to see where New Jersey blueberries are sold locally and to find blueberry recipes.
